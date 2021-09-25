Day 1 results from Lewis Cup girls tennis tournament; championship matches set for Saturday

Girls tennis
Lewis Cup, Day 1 results
Group 1, at Stockdale
Stockdale 6, North 0
Taft 4, Highland 1
Stockdale 6, Taft 0
Highland 4, North 1
Standings: Stockdale 2-0, Taft 1-1, Highland 1-1, North 0-2.
Group 2, at Garces
Garces 5, Stockdale B 1
Garces 6, Foothill 0
Bakersfield 4, Foothill 2
Bakersfield 4, Stockdale B 2
Standings: Garces 2-0, Bakersfield 2-0, Foothill 0-2, Stockdale B 0-2.
Group 3, at Ridgeview
Liberty B 3, Ridgeview 3, LHS wins 7-6 in tiebreaker
Bakersfield Christian 6, Centennial 0
Centennial 6, Ridgeview 0
Bakersfield Christian d. Liberty B
Standings: Bakersfield Christian 2-0, Centennial 1-1, Liberty B 1-1, Ridgeview 0-2.
Group 4, at Liberty
Liberty 6, Golden Valley 0
Frontier 6, Chavez 0
Liberty 6, Chavez 0
Golden Valley 5, Frontier 1
Golden Valley 6, Chavez 0
Liberty 6, Frontier 0
Standings: Liberty 3-0, Golden Valley 2-1, Frontier 1-2, Chavez 0-3.
Saturday’s schedule
Division 1 (Stockdale, Garces, BCHS, Liberty), at Stockdale
Division 2 (Taft, Bakersfield, Centennial, Golden Valley), at Garces
Division 3 (Highland, Foothill, Liberty B, Frontier), at Ridgeview
Division 4 (North, Stockdale B, Ridgeview, Chavez), at Liberty
Note: Matches start at 10 a.m.
Division 5, at West High
8 a.m. — Arvin vs. Mira Monte
9:30 a.m. — West vs. Shafter
11 a.m. — Mira Monte vs. South
1 p.m. — West vs. Arvin
2:30 p.m. — Shafter vs. South