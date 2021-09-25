You have permission to edit this article.
Day 1 results from Lewis Cup girls tennis tournament; championship matches set for Saturday

Girls tennis

Lewis Cup, Day 1 results

Group 1, at Stockdale

Stockdale 6, North 0

Taft 4, Highland 1

Stockdale 6, Taft 0

Highland 4, North 1

Standings: Stockdale 2-0, Taft 1-1, Highland 1-1, North 0-2.

Group 2, at Garces

Garces 5, Stockdale B 1

Garces 6, Foothill 0

Bakersfield 4, Foothill 2

Bakersfield 4, Stockdale B 2

Standings: Garces 2-0, Bakersfield 2-0, Foothill 0-2, Stockdale B 0-2.

Group 3, at Ridgeview

Liberty B 3, Ridgeview 3, LHS wins 7-6 in tiebreaker

Bakersfield Christian 6, Centennial 0

Centennial 6, Ridgeview 0

Bakersfield Christian d. Liberty B

Standings: Bakersfield Christian 2-0, Centennial 1-1, Liberty B 1-1, Ridgeview 0-2.

Group 4, at Liberty

Liberty 6, Golden Valley 0

Frontier 6, Chavez 0

Liberty 6, Chavez 0

Golden Valley 5, Frontier 1

Golden Valley 6, Chavez 0

Liberty 6, Frontier 0

Standings: Liberty 3-0, Golden Valley 2-1, Frontier 1-2, Chavez 0-3.

Saturday’s schedule

Division 1 (Stockdale, Garces, BCHS, Liberty), at Stockdale

Division 2 (Taft, Bakersfield, Centennial, Golden Valley), at Garces

Division 3 (Highland, Foothill, Liberty B, Frontier), at Ridgeview

Division 4 (North, Stockdale B, Ridgeview, Chavez), at Liberty

Note: Matches start at 10 a.m.

Division 5, at West High

8 a.m. — Arvin vs. Mira Monte

9:30 a.m. — West vs. Shafter

11 a.m. — Mira Monte vs. South

1 p.m. — West vs. Arvin

2:30 p.m. — Shafter vs. South

