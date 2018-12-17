Damiyne Durham didn’t let on that it was anything significant at first.
“Ah, another day,” he said.
Cal State Bakersfield teammates Rickey Holden and Taze Moore, sitting on opposite sides of him, laughed.
“It feels good, though. I’m not gonna lie,” Durham continued. “That’s the first big thing I feel like I’ve ever accomplished.”
Durham, a redshirt senior guard, made three 3-pointers in Cal State Bakersfield’s win over Lamar in the Icardo Center on Thursday. His second 3 turned him into CSUB’s all-time leader for career 3s, giving him 280 entering Tuesday's 7 p.m. home game against Cal Poly. Durham will be honored prior to tip-off.
He broke the previous record held by Kenny Warren (1990-94), who played during the Roadrunners’ Division II days.
Considering Durham has made five or more 3-pointers 20 times in his career — basically 20 percent of his games — he had been on the verge of breaking the record for four games. But his college career has been an up-and-down one both on and off the court.
Durham has made as many as eight 3s in a game (he was 8-for-19 against UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 19, 2016) and he’s also gone 0-for-9 from beyond the arc twice. He owns the single-season and career records for 3s made at CSUB but surpassed those attempts marks well before.
Warren’s 278 3s came on 641 attempts. Durham’s 280 came on 832 tries.
Durham was 6-for-12 from 3-point range and kept the Roadrunners in the game at USC in November. He was 4-for-23 in the next three contests.
There’s somewhat of an understanding that Durham will take shots that Barnes (and any sane coach) does not like. Durham will apologize, saying “My bad, Coach”, only to do it again. He’ll also make some of them — probably more than most players.
“When you see him on the court and he takes shots that you’ve never seen before, literally, you just look like, ‘Yo, who is he?’ first off,” Moore said. “Second off, ‘How is he making these shots?’ He’s probably been off and on. But when he’s hot and we need him to be there, he’s always there for us.”
Durham has been held out of games in each of his four seasons. He was suspended for the first half of CSUB’s NCAA Tournament game against Oklahoma in 2015-16, the exhibition prior to 2016-17 and for two games in 2017-18. He was also held out of the team’s scrimmage, exhibition and second game this season.
The reasons have varied between violations of team rules or “leadership” issues, according to Roadrunners head coach Rod Barnes. The head coach maintains it has never had to do with anything illegal and joked in October about becoming famous by telling Durham’s story one day.
Durham’s game-changing abilities are undeniable, however, he’s not always available to take the court.
After last season’s suspension during conference play, Barnes thought Durham began to play his best basketball. Since then, Durham has improved defensively and with his passing, Barnes said Thursday, and is still becoming more valuable as a basketball player rather than just a 3-point shooter.
Barnes certainly doesn’t believe Durham has yet to play as well as the Baylor transfer is capable of just yet. And Barnes is not even resigned to the fact that Durham will make six 3-pointers one game and make just one of his 11 shots the next.
“Do you get weary?” Barnes said. “Yeah, I get weary because you know games you might have lost, if Dame gets six 3s, you win. But until he’s not wearing that uniform again, I’m going to always believe that at any moment, he could just go on a streak. And I make this prediction: If he goes on a streak, we’re gonna be really, really hard to beat.”
