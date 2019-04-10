Condors forward Josh Currie scored a hat trick — on three consecutive goals all in the second period — in his second game back from the NHL to lead Bakersfield (40-21-3-2) past Tucson (33-25-5-3), 4-3, at Rabobank Arena on Wednesday.
The Roadrunners scored on the power play at 10:42 in the third period to make it 4-3 but the Condors prevented a game-tying goal. Because San Jose (38-21-3-4) beat San Diego, Bakersfield did not clinch the Pacific Division.
Currie's scoring started barely more than a minute into the second period. Waiting in front of the net, he cashed in on a shot off a broken stick from the point. About nine minutes later, Currie one-timed a pass from Tyler Benson for a goal from the slot.
The scoring spurt by Currie finished with a well-executed faceoff play with about five minutes left in the second. Bakersfield's Cooper Marody won the draw to his right to Mitch Callahan, who dropped the puck back for Currie. Currie hit the top right of the net from the edge of the left circle. It gave the Condors a 4-1 lead.
Condors goalie Shane Starrett made 31 saves. Marody recorded an assist on all of Currie's goals.
Bakersfield will host Ontario at 7 p.m. on Saturday in its final home game of the regular season.
Two Condors earn AHL All-Rookie honors
Goalie Shane Starrett and forward Tyler Benson were named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team on Wednesday morning. The Condors were the only team with two honorees. Starrett and Benson were the first AHL rookie team selections in organization history.
Entering Wednesday, Benson had a team-high 63 points and had played in all 65 games. Starrett ranked fourth in the AHL with a 2.29 goals against average and fifth with a .919 save percentage.
