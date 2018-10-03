Alex Cuevas has a deeper appreciation for cross country than most of the runners he competes against.
The Ridgeview junior was involved in a car accident 14 months ago that left him seriously injured and in doubt whether he’d ever be able to run competitively again.
But after some recovery time and hard work, Cuevas was able to resume long distance running.
Now, he’s one of the top cross country runners in the Central Section.
Cuevas demonstrated that on Wednesday, with a spectacular performance during South Yosemite League Meet No. 2 at Ridgeview.
Cuevas’ winning time of 14 minutes and 41.7 seconds obliterated the course record by more than 44 seconds.
“Ever since (the accident) I always tell myself, ‘You got to run this race, (giving everything you have), because you never know when it’s going to be the last one,’” Cuevas said.
Three other Ridgeview runners, Gerardo Moreno (15:00) Ased Adus (15:08), Jonah Moreno (15:12) also ran the three-mile course faster than the previous record of 15:26 held by their teammate Bryan Gaxiola, who sat out the event due to a sore back.
“That’s amazing,” Ridgeview coach Greg Dabbs said. “All that hard work is paying off…They feed off each other. They root for each other. It’s about a team. The Wolf Pack.”
All five of Ridgeview’s scoring runners finished in the top seven, making the defending Division III section champions (17) an easy 56-point winner over runner-up West (73). Golden Valley was third (80) followed Independence (105) Tehachapi (108) and Bakersfield Christian (148).
The girls competition was much closer, from both an individual and team standpoint.
Independence junior Alicia Muralles (20:12) bested her freshman teammate Victoria Suarez (20:26) to take first place in the girls race.
Ridgeview’s Savanna Ericsson (20:32), Independence’s Amber Sosa (20:41), and Ridgeview’s Alexus Macias (20:52) rounded out the top five.
With three runners in the top four, the Falcons were able to edge the Wolf Pack for first place in the girls team standings, 30-40. Tehachapi took third (75). Golden Valley finished fourth (88).
Cuevas and Muralles led their respective races wire-to-wire.
Cuevas went out faster than he had planned, causing him to wear down a little bit during the second mile. But he still had plenty enough left in the tank to keep the competition well behind him.
“He’s a special kid,” Dabbs said “… Last year we didn’t know if we were going to have him on the team. To come back and have that performance, you dream of something like that … He’s works so hard.
For him, every race could be his last. That’s how he looks at it. Every day is special. He takes advantage of the situation.”
Muralles held a slim lead over Suarez, who smashed her three-mile personal record, at the two-mile marker, before pulling away for her second SYL meet win of the year.
“I was a bit worried” Muralles said. “When I heard my dad say that there was someone behind me, I knew that I had to start picking it up if I wanted to come in first …This is my second win and it’s so exciting.”
The Ridgeview boys and Independence girls are now in the driver’s seat to become SYL champions, having now won two of the first three league meets, which each count for 20-percent of the final standings. The SYL Championship meet will count for the final 40-percent.
“This is the 11th year that our school has been open, and we’ve never won a league championship (in girls cross country),” Independence coach Bill Parviainen said. “If we put that together this year, it would be huge.”
The Ridgeview boys, which will compete in the Championship Race of prestigious Clovis Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, are currently ranked No. 1 overall in the section by Larry Lung, section girls cross country chair.
The Wolf Pack have held the top position since the start of the season.
“We’re just going to keep working hard,” Dabbs said. “Our goal is to do well at “Valley” and state.”
