CSUB's Smith helps support basketball in hometown Okolona

Growing up, Cal State Bakersfield forward Cameron Smith developed an intimate familiarity with the two basketball courts in his hometown of Okolona, Miss. With that experience came an acute awareness of the many hazards of playing ball at the “little court” at the corner of Olive and Washington streets.
“There’s cracks in the floor, the fence is terrible, it’s probably the one goal that works,” Smith said. “It’s not safe. It’s grass on the asphalt, and it’s deep cracks, like if you go up for a layup you might come back and twist your ankle.”
As Oliver Johnson III, projects manager at the nonprofit Mission Okolona, watched Okolona’s basketball courts fall further and further behind the curve, decades after their construction, he decided to take action with the goal of helping local youth play sports. And who better to join him than Smith, a state champion at Okolona High School with deep ties within the community, and a current Division I basketball player?
“His immediate response was ‘Mr. Oliver, I’ll do whatever I can to help the kids,’” Johnson said.
The town of 2,600 in northern Mississippi, despite its enthusiasm for basketball, has fallen behind neighboring communities in terms of facilities, both Smith and Johnson said.
“Seeing what other towns around Okolona offer by way of recreation activities during the summer, and our town doesn’t,” Johnson said, “it’s been pretty disturbing to me.”
Mission Okolona’s primary focus is its food pantry and distribution of free food to local elementary school kids, but Johnson said that with the town’s mayor and parks and recreation departments lacking the funding to refurbish either the “little court” or a larger double court behind OHS, he and Smith started a fundraiser in April, holding a press conference on the "little court" to detail the scope of their project.
“With me being the face of this project," Smith said, "it smoothed the transition out … A lot of people will be willing to help because they know where my heart is.”
In just over two months, the effort has raised nearly $20,000 of the $26,480.98 needed to resurface the “little court” and install new basketball hoops. (Currently, of the combined possible six hoops between the two courts, three are missing, and just one has a net, but “the kids still use them,” Johnson said.) Future stages of renovation, should Mission Okolona garner enough money, would install a canopy for protection from the elements, then conduct the same resurfacing at the larger court.
Smith also pointed out that besides, or perhaps because of, the decaying courts, the local basketball league he played in growing up doesn’t exist anymore. Johnson notes that “After, God willing, we complete the entire project, we can host summer leagues and have tournaments for boys and girls.”
All these efforts are being conducted in the name of Tyronza Parker, a former OHS assistant coach who died of cancer on Dec. 12.
“He just devoted himself to mentoring boys and teenagers,” Johnson said, “and so kids just pay attention to who cares about them."
Smith was one of Parker’s many proteges.
“Throughout my whole childhood, for real, he’s been there,” Smith said. “He’s been one of those guys that unfortunately didn’t make it far in basketball, but he was like our ‘hood trophy.’ He was the one that everyone looked up to.”
Smith suffered a brutal knee injury in high school that temporarily derailed his basketball aspirations. He said he would start crying in the middle of practice.
“He was the one that was in my ear,” Smith said, “telling me, ‘Everything gonna be good.’”
And it was. They won the 2018 1A state championship together, Smith went off to Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., a regional powerhouse that went 28-0 before the pandemic, and later in 2020 found his way to a high-level program: CSUB.
“He is one of a handful of kids who have done well on the court, in the classroom, and elevated to D-I level basketball,” Johnson said.
But while there could be a few other candidates for Smith’s role in the fundraiser, Smith said he has “skin back at home” that sets him apart.
“I still have friends, I have family, I have a little brother that’s still back home while I’m here … I can’t do nothing but help,” he said.
On a recent visit to Okolona, after he and Smith finished giving out Mission Okolona’s weekly food bags to elementary school kids, Johnson watched Smith patiently make his way through a long line, lifting up one eager first-grader after another so they could put the ball in the basket.