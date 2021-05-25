CSUB's ROWDYs nominees announced; virtual recognition event slated for Tuesday

Cal State Bakersfield will celebrate the accomplishments of its student-athletes with the 10th ROWDYs, which will be presented virtually at 6 p.m. on June 1 on Zoom and Facebook Live.
In total, 21 awards will be handed out for the 2020-21 school year, with CSUB's top scholar-athletes being recognized for their outstanding academic and athletic feats, while also honoring those who are great leaders and show passion for their teams, the Athletics Department, and CSUB and the Bakersfield community.
Some of the most prestigious of the accolades are The Flachmann Award, which is presented to the top male and female student-athletes of the year and The President's Award, chosen by CSUB's President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny, recognizing the two seniors who have put together well-rounded careers, achieving the highest accomplishments in competition, in the classroom, and in the community.
The nominees for this year’s ROWDYs:
Newcomer of the Year (Female)
Miranda Miller (Track and field)
Mapuhola Sekona (Beach volleyball)
Sophia Tougas (Basketball)
Newcomer of the Year (Male)
Nick Salas (Baseball)
Hugo Santana (Track and field)
Shaun Williams (Basketball)
AD’s Make A Difference Award (Female)
Cydney Curran (Softball)
Emily Hansen (Volleyball, beach volleyball)
Tabea Mose (Swimming and diving)
Alix Neilan (Swimming and diving)
AD’s Make A Difference Award (Male)
Carlos Armendariz (Soccer)
Evan Berkey (Baseball)
Justin McCall (Basketball)
Kris Rogic (Swimming and diving)
Clutch Performer(s) of the Year
Brandi Borjon (Women’s golf)
Dominic Ducharme (Wrestling)
Lexus Green (Women’s Basketball)
Ronne Readus (Men’s Basketball)
Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat (Beach volleyball)
Best Individual Turnaround (Female)
Allie Crawley (Golf)
Jayden Eggleston (Basketball)
Hayley McCluskey (Beach volleyball)
Best Individual Turnaround (Male)
Aaron Charles (Baseball)
Angelo Martinoni (Wrestling)
Justin McCall (Basketball)
Blue-Gold Award (Female)
Vanessa Austin (Basketball)
Emily Hansen (Beach volleyball, volleyball)
Chay Navares (Soccer)
Hannah Walker (Track and field)
Blue-Gold Award (Male)
Carlos Armendariz (Soccer)
Daniel Carrizosa (Baseball)
Justin McCall (Basketball)
Albert Urias (Wrestling)
Heart of a Champion Award (Female)
Bianca Frausto (Track and field)
Samantha Martinez (Softball)
Hayley McCluskey (Beach volleyball, volleyball)
Chloe Sizemore (Soccer)
Heart of a Champion Award (Male)
Tyler Jorgensen (Baseball)
Justin McCall (Basketball)
Czar Perry (Basketball)
Linus Richter (Swimming and diving)
'Runner Spirit Award
Aaliyah Beed (Cheer)
Noemi Salazar (Dance)
Best Academic Performance
Noah Cordova (Baseball)
Andie Easley (Women’s basketball)
Julianne Finch (Women’s track and field)
Hana Makonova (Beach volleyball)
Jacob Sieder (Wrestling)
Best Individual Contest (Female)
Brandi Borjon (Golf)
Lexus Green (Basketball)
Miranda Miller (Track and field)
Cameron Solberg and Milica Vukobrat (Beach volleyball)
Best Individual Contest (Male)
Ryan Brimer (Swimming and diving)
Derek Crawford (Track and field)
Justin McCall (Basketball)
Chance Rich (Wrestling)
Jacen Roberson (Baseball)
Flachmann Award (Female)
Brandi Borjon (Golf)
Autumn D’Arcy (Swimming and diving)
Andie Easley (Basketball)
Cameron Solberg (Beach volleyball)
Flachmann Award (Male)
Evan Berkey (Baseball)
Taze Moore (Basketball)
Chance Rich (Wrestling)
Kris Rogic (Swimming and diving)
The President’s Award (Female)
Vanessa Austin (Basketball)
Emily Hansen (Beach volleyball, volleyball)
Macey Mills (Golf)
Lucy Peltz (Swimming and diving)
The President’s Award (Male)
Alex Dragan (Swimming and diving)
Dominic Ducharme (Wrestling)
Justin Edler-Davis (Basketball)
Tyler Jorgensen (Baseball)
In addition, the Rudy Carvajal Community Service Award, Campus Life Leadership Award, Kegley-McCall Award (Team GPA) and All-Academic team will be announced at the event.