Head coach Manny Rivera and the CSUB Wrestling Team have been doing their part to Make Their Mark on CSUB Athletics with each contest that has come their way.
As a member school of the Pac-12 Conference the `Runners face nationally ranked programs almost weekly, and every single time they bring their max effort and fight. Standing with a 5-5 record, and winning three of their last four duals, the `Runners have had a very climactic season with some notable victories and awesome upsets over top-ranked schools like Oregon State, Fresno State and Duke.
While the team has been performing well thus far, there are some particular `Runners who have had outstanding individual performances.
Russell Rohlfing is having a career season and racking up wins for the `Runners. At 149 pounds, he improved to 18-7 this past weekend when he was victorious in matchups against Oregon State and Stanford.
Over the weekend Rohlfing won by a major decision over Oregon State’s Lane Stigall (13-5) and he added to his resume with a pin of Stanford’s Dawson Sihavong. Rohlfing currently has 81 career wins ranking him No. 32 all-time on the Roadrunner career leaderboard.
The `Runners are looking to send Rohlfing to his fourth NCAA Tournament in the last four years, which would make him the first CSUB wrestler to qualify for the tournament in all four of his competing seasons since the team’s current volunteer coach, Efren Ceballos, did so from 2002-05.
Heavyweight Jarrod Snyder has done his part in bringing in the wins for the `Runners by winning five of his last six matches. Meanwhile, Wyatt Gerl and Jacob Thalin have each notched victories in three of their last four bouts. Gerl’s latest win came when he collected a pin against Oregon State’s Logan Meek, while Thalin earned his most recent win with a buzzer-beating takedown against Oregon State’s Aaron Olmos.
With the `Runners coming off of a full weekend of competition there is a lot of hype surrounding the next home wrestling contest.
Sunday is a big day here in Bakersfield, because the `Runners are hosting their 2nd Annual Feud on the Field, against major PAC-12 opponent Arizona State. This matchup will be huge for the `Runners as they prep to take on the No. 4-ranked program in the country in what is sure to be a pivotal dual for some of Roadrunners looking to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
The Feud on the Field is a can’t miss event and it is perfectly situated on the college's Main Soccer Field. For tickets and ticket information log onto GoRunners.com/tickets or call 661.654.BLUE. GO RUNNERS!
