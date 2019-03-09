Cal State Bakersfield wrestling redshirt senior Sean Nickell won the second Pac-12 championship of his career, beating Stanford’s Mason Pengilly for the 133-pound crown at the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday. The Roadrunners took fourth out of five teams.
The championship automatically qualified Nickell for the NCAA Wrestling Championships. He won the Pac-12 at 125 pounds as a redshirt sophomore and finished third at 133 pounds as a redshirt junior. He’s the sixth wrestler in school history to win multiple titles.
Other top three finishers for CSUB included Jacob Thalin (second, 165), Bryan Battisto (second, 174), Carlos Herrera (third, 141), Russell Rohlfing (third, 149) and Dominic Ducharme (third, 184).
Nickell beat Oregon State’s Devan Turner with a 5-0 decision in the semifinals. Pengilly injury defaulted against Nickell in the title match, finishing second for the second year in a row.
Nickell was the only automatic qualifier for CSUB. The rest of the Roadrunners will have to wait until March 12 for the selection of the at-large qualifiers.
Stanford won the team Pac-12 title.
CSUB baseball blows out Fairleigh Dickinson
Cal State Bakersfield baseball (7-10) scored nine runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to blow out visiting Fairleigh Dickinson, 12-2, on Saturday. Jesse Rowley, Sergio Robles and Cole Valletta each had three runs batted in for the Roadrunners.
CSUB’s Jake Ortega and Noah Barba both recorded three hits.
Roadrunners pitchers Ethan Skuija, Roman Angelo, Noah Cordova and Andrew Ciandro combined to strike out 14 batters and not surrender an earned run. Skuija gave up two unearned runs in four innings pitched, striking out seven batters. Angelo, Cordova and Ciandro did not give up a hit in the last five innings.
The two teams will play again Sunday at noon.
