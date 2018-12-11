Cal State Bakersfield wrestlers Russell Rohlfing and Sean Nickell made gains in the FloWrestling rankings following CSUB’s loss at Oregon State on Sunday. Rohlfing moved up to No. 14 in the nation at 149 pounds and Nickell improved to No. 19 at 133 pounds.
Rohlfing picked up an 11-3 major decision over Oregon State’s Zach Evans. Rohlfing is 7-3 on the year and made a statement with a win over Pat Lugo of Iowa early in the season, back when Lugo was ranked No. 6.
Nickell earned a 4-1 decision over Beaver Kegan Calkins. Nickell is 9-5 this season with all of his losses coming against nationally-ranked opponents.
CSUB will hit the mats again at the Reno Tournament of Champions in Nevada on Dec. 20.
Women’s soccer signs international player
The Roadrunners added another player to head coach Sebastian Vecchio’s 2019 signing class. Ecuador native Domenica Rodriguez, who has experience with the country’s under-17 and under-20 teams, signed her National Letter of Intent to go to CSUB.
"Domenica will add a different dimension to our attack in 2019," Vecchio said in release. "She is crafty and dynamic in the attack."
Rodriguez earned a silver medal at the Bolivarian Games in Colombia and a bronze medal at the ODESUR Games in Bolivia. She’s a 5-foot-2 left wing.
Her grandfather and uncle both played professional soccer in Ecuador.
"She brings a lot of international experience to our roster and should compete for playing time right away," Vecchio said in a release. "Her being here in the spring will benefit her tremendously."
Men’s basketball 24th in nation in offensive rebounding
Led by several breakout performances from forward James Suber, CSUB has moved up to 24th in Division I, averaging 13.7 offensive rebounds per game. The Roadrunners snagged 19 offensive boards in each of their last two contests.
Suber has 27 offensive rebounds in nine games played this season. He has 18 combined in the last three contests. Jarkel Joiner and Justin Edler-Davis each have 12.
Women’s basketball 37th in turnover margin
The Roadrunners have lost their last five Division I games and struggled to consistently put points on the board, but they still are one of the top teams in terms of turnovers. CSUB has a turnover margin average of plus-5.22 per game (37th in the country) and forces 21 turnovers per contest (43rd).
JJ Johnson has a team-high 24 steals in nine games. Dalis Jones, the other defensive leader, has 13 steals and point guard Alexxus Gilbert has 12. The Roadrunners snagged 39 steals total in their two non-Division I games this season.
