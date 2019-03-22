Cal State Bakersfield’s two remaining wrestlers that made it to the second day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh were both eliminated on Friday. Redshirt senior Sean Nickell ended his career with 85 victories and two Pac-12 titles. Redshirt junior Russell Rohlfing earned his first two career wins at NCAAs this year before getting knocked out.
Nickell (133 pounds) lost in his only match of the day to Purdue’s Ben Thornton. Nickell trailed 6-2 heading into the third period and suffered a late near fall to lose by major decision, 13-2.
Rohlfing (149 pounds) pinned Virginia tech’s Ryan Blees to start the day for only his second pin of the year. But Rohlfing’s quest for All-American status was ended by Northern Iowa’s Max Thomsen in a 13-2 major decision.
