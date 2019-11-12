Roadrunner fans, community, and supporters, can’t get enough of the Icardo Center? Have no fear, Cal State Bakersfield Wrestling season is upon us.
And this year's wrestling squad has its eye on the record books.
As a member school of the PAC-12 the Icardo Center is going to be jam packed with high-end competition and duals you will not want to miss. For fans old and young, wrestling fanatics and those who will experience their first match, 'Runner wrestling is looking to put on a show for everyone.
The 'Runners are led by head coach Manny Rivera, who enters his fourth season in charge of the program. He is accompanied by assistant coaches Chad Hanke, Luke Smith, and Efren Ceballos, all of whom come from experienced wrestling backgrounds and bring their own respective accolades to the program.
Rivera is extremely excited to have a roster complete with both experienced and new young men hungry to make their mark and take it all the way to the national spotlight.
There are currently three wrestlers on the CSUB roster who made the Track Wrestling rankings. Chance Rich coming in at No. 31 in the 133-pound weight class; Russell Rholfing notches No. 12 in the 149 weight class; and Dominic Ducharme locks in at No. 33 representing the 197 weight class.
This is a great start to give the 'Runners the ammunition they need to have another successful year. The 'Runners are also proud of their 100 percent California-based roster, with every last one of their guys hand picked from somewhere in the state, they pride themselves in staying true to their California roots. The team went undefeated against every California team they went up against last year, and looks to have the same success again this season.
The wrestling team hosts its home opener on the Icardo mats against Rutgers on Saturday. The matchup will take place at 3:30 p.m. and is sure to be an exciting one as both coach Rivera and the squad are pumped to be bringing in a Big Ten opponent and notch their first win.
The Roadrunners are looking to get the home momentum going and set the tone for the rest of the season as they will be representing CSUB and the entire `Runner community.
For more ticket information, call 661.654.BLUE or log onto GoRunners.com.
