Cal State Bakersfield couldn’t pull out two final dual-deciding matches on Friday, losing to West Virginia and Utah Valley in Utah by a combined nine points. WVU won 21-16 and UVU won 18-14.
Roadrunners 285-pound redshirt sophomore Jarrod Snyder lost to West Virginia’s Brandon Ngati by 2-1 decision and lost to Utah Valley’s Tate Orndorff by 12-5 decision in the two final matches that could have flipped the score the other way.
CSUB 133-pounder Sean Nickell was the only Roadrunner with two wins on the day. He beat nationally-ranked Matthew Schmitt (WVU) in a 2-1 decision and Isaiah Delgado (UVU) with a major decision, 11-0.
The Roadrunners will host No. 22 Stanford in the Icardo Center on Sunday at 2 p.m.
