CSUB wrestling celebrating 50 years

It will be a nifty 50 for CSUB wrestling next week as the program celebrates five decades with a special event.
On Oct. 22, the Coyote Club invites supporters of Cal State Bakersfield's wrestling program to an evening at Stockdale Country Club.
The celebration starts with a check-in and social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a program at 7:15 p.m. at the club, 7001 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets are $100 or $1,000 for a table of eight, available at bakersfieldwrestling.com. Deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday; no walk-ups will be accepted.
All proceeds will go directly to the CSUB wrestling program.
The celebration will also include an informal gathering for CSUB wrestling alumni and their spouses on Oct. 21 at The Well Comedy Club.
This event will include a taco bar, offering carne asada and chicken tacos, rice, beans, chips, salsa and all the fixings for $7.
The Well is an all-ages venue, although adult beverages are served.
Supporters will gather from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at the club, 7401 White Lane.
