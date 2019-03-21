Cal State Bakersfield’s Sean Nickell and Russell Rohlfing moved on to the second day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh. Competition will start at 8 a.m. on Friday.
After losing his first match of the day by major decision, Nickell scored 14 points in the first three minutes against Binghamton's Zack Trampe for a 16-2 major decision. He will face Purdue’s Ben Thornton on Friday morning in the 133-pound consolation bracket.
"It was just stay alive at this point, just keep winning each match in front of me," said Nickell. "What really fueled me is that each match could be my last and I don't want it to end yet. I just keep telling myself that and keep pushing."
Rohlfing, a 149-pounder, also lost his first match by major decision. He recovered for an 11-6 decision over Lehigh’s Courtlandt Schuyler. Rohlfing, the No. 25 seed, will face No. 26 Ryan Blees from Virginia Tech on Friday.
Rohlfing, in his third trip to NCAAs, had lost the first five NCAA Championship matches of his career.
"It feels good to finally get a win here, but I'm not done yet," Rohlfing said. "I still want a lot more."
CSUB’s Dominic Ducharme went 1-2 in his first trip to the NCAA Championships to end his season.
