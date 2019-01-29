Cal State Bakersfield redshirt sophomore wrestler Jarrod Snyder felt like he had let his team and coaches down.
CSUB’s last three duals were decided by one match and the Roadrunners lost each one. As the heavyweight, he is typically the last or one of the last wrestlers to compete.
Against Northern Colorado on Jan. 20, he couldn’t wrestle. Against West Virginia and Utah Valley on Jan. 25, Snyder could have won the duals for CSUB in the final match but lost each time.
Then at home against No. 22 Stanford on Sunday, the situation happened again. This time, Snyder got his redemption. The Frontier graduate defeated Stanford’s Haydn Maley in overtime to clinch the dual. It gave the Roadrunners their first win over a ranked opponent since 2016 and the first under head coach Manny Rivera.
“I don’t think there’s anyone that didn't get off their butt and jump up in the air and cheer,” Rivera said of his reaction to Synder’s win. “I remember we were like, ‘Oh shoot, we got it,’ and kind of just looking out of the corner of my eye and seeing the whole bench up in the air and looking across and everyone in the bleachers is up in the air. It was nice to look across and see Stanford with their head down.”
Snyder and Maley were locked in a tight battle throughout regulation. Snyder was set on “mak(ing) it a fight.” With 29 seconds left in overtime, he took down Maley for the sudden victory.
“It took seven and a half minutes of wrestling, of fight, just to figure out when my opening was and that was my thought process,” Snyder said.
When he finally won, the feeling was just relief, he added.
The season has been a series of ups and downs for Snyder. He’s typically struggled in tournaments but done well in duals, he thinks. His confidence is the biggest area to improve. Sometimes he goes into matches and doesn’t think he’s the better wrestler, even when he’s proven it, he said.
His upset win was a confidence booster and proof that he can be the anchor CSUB needs.
“On Sunday, it was just it was a big up so I just want to keep riding that up,” Snyder said. “I don’t want to go back down.”
Jarkel Joiner named WAC men’s basketball player of the week
After breaking the program Division I scoring record with 34 points in a win at Cal Baptist on Thursday, CSUB men’s basketball sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner was named the Western Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
It was the first time he won the award in his career.
Joiner also tied the program’s D-I record for field goals made in a game with 14. He was 14-for-23 from the field and added five points from the free throw line.
“It just so happened Jarkel got in a rhythm and we kind of rode him on it,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “It wasn’t planned before the game.”
Joiner’s 34 points broke the previous record set by Isaiah Grayson against New Mexico State in 2014. The all-time record is 40 points by Kenny Warren in 1993 when CSUB was a Division II team.
