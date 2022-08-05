 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB women's soccer hopes to harness international experience

20220803-bc-mediaday (copy)

Roadrunner women's soccer players, from left, Karen Flores, Chloe Sizemore and Penny Smith smile for a photo at Cal State Bakersfield's 2022 Athletics Fall Media Day at the Kegley Center for Student Success on Tuesday.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

How did Cal State Bakersfield sophomore Karen Flores spend her summer break?

Well, she went to Colombia for a couple weeks. And while she was there, she played for her home nation of Ecuador in the Copa América Femenina — the highest-level competition in South American women’s soccer.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases