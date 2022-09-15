 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB women's soccer downs CSUN with corner-kick barrage

If an offense is going to win 14 hard-earned corner kicks, it better be able to put at least a couple of them into the back of the net.

And while Cal State Bakersfield's execution was lacking on its five first-half tries Thursday night, after falling behind 1-0 the Roadrunners made the most of an eye-popping nine attempts in the second half. They turned one into a successful Jette Zimmer penalty kick and another into an Anela Nigito headed goal that gave them the lead over CSUN.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases