CSUB women's soccer downs CSUN with corner-kick barrage

If an offense is going to win 14 hard-earned corner kicks, it better be able to put at least a couple of them into the back of the net.
And while Cal State Bakersfield's execution was lacking on its five first-half tries Thursday night, after falling behind 1-0 the Roadrunners made the most of an eye-popping nine attempts in the second half. They turned one into a successful Jette Zimmer penalty kick and another into an Anela Nigito headed goal that gave them the lead over CSUN.
CSUB's second-half onslaught led to a total of 21 shots, the team's greatest offensive output since Sept. 28, 2018. The Roadrunners added an insurance goal from Kalea Eichenberger and beat the Matadors 3-1 to open Big West Conference competition.
"If we all had it our way, we would have done that in the first half and went up early," said midfielder Chloe Sizemore, who played all 90 minutes for CSUB. "Obviously we come out 1-0 at halftime, kind of light a fire under our butts a little bit ... We've been here before. It's nothing new."
The comeback mirrored last Friday's victory over Northern Arizona. It also provided an early conference win, after CSUB needed nine league games last season to get its first.
"We play a tough schedule all year long," head coach Sebastian Vecchio said. "I keep saying that we're a better team than our record indicates, and it's huge."
Sizemore added that a rivalry with the Matadors, coupled with CSUN's high fan turnout due to the presence of a pair of Bakersfield natives (goalie Hayden Mauldin and forward Stevie Reynolds, both freshmen who started Thursday), helped motivate the Roadrunners.
"It's like half and half with the fans tonight and I think that fired us up a little bit," Sizemore said. "Going 1-0 in conference is a really good start."
CSUB didn't seem headed for victory early in the game. After a pair of strong runs from Regielly Halldorsdottir amounted to nothing, Hollee Hercik had to save a threatening 10th-minute shot from Cassidy Imperial-Pham. Just a minute later, Imperial-Pham had the last laugh, as a slick play to let the ball roll under her foot allowed an Angelica Claiborne pass to reach Cindy Arteaga, who slotted home a close-range finish to give CSUN the 1-0 lead.
Zimmer almost equalized immediately when her shot from the left side slowly rolled across the goalmouth, but no one could drive it in.
Then came the CSUB corners, five in a 13-minute span that generated just one combined shot.
Out of halftime, CSUN nearly doubled its lead right away when an Ashly Torres corner kick dropped to Gabriela Robles in the box. But the senior defender's shot went out wide to the left.
Off a pass from Karen Flores, Halldorsdottir exhibited the precise shooting that makes her the Roadrunners' go-to free-kick taker, winding up from the edge of the box and sending a shot to the top right corner. But Mauldin pulled off a leaping save to bring up CSUB's first corner kick of the second half.
As the game drew on, the Roadrunners got to exhibit a strategy shift they had worked on during the week.
"We used to cut the ball back quite a bit (on corners), and now we're going endline, and that creates opportunities for any team," Vecchio said.
They got one just a few moments later. Off one such corner, Catalina Roggerone had a shot hit the crossbar, leading to an opportunity for Flores, who fired a volley that hit a CSUN defender's hand.
That handball created a penalty for Zimmer. She went right, Mauldin went left, and CSUB tied it up.
If CSUB hadn't ended up taking the lead later, the Roadrunners would have regretted some missed opportunities throughout the half. Eichenberger brought too much power to a point-blank shot in the 61st minute that hit the bar again. A minute later, following a free kick that bounced off a couple heads, Hildur Jonasdottir had a close-range shot of her own that cleared the bar entirely.
All was forgiven in the 72nd minute, when Zimmer looped in a corner kick to the head of Nigito, who sent it low and to the right of Mauldin for the go-ahead goal.
For a few minutes, the Roadrunners were on their heels. Hercik needed to make a heroic play in the 78th, coming out past the edge of the box to head the ball away on a breakaway opportunity, only for Arteaga to recover possession. The goalie slide-tackled her to avert the threat, and a few minutes later Eichenberger bounced a cross off a Matador defender and into the net for a bonus goal.
"I said earlier in the week that when you have chemistry on the field we can beat anybody, and tonight was just electric with each other," Sizemore said. "We never turned on each other."
The Roadrunners will return to the pitch for a nonconference matchup with Sacramento State Sunday.
