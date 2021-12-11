CSUB women's basketball worn down by Fresno State in 77-64 loss

Even as its offense has been stymied over the course of its losing streak, the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team continues to hold firm on defense.
After one quarter Saturday afternoon, it looked like the Roadrunners were finally going to unite both sides of the ball into a cohesive winning effort. They led Fresno State 18-11, with the Bulldogs' star Cavinder twins combining for just two points. Meanwhile, freshman guard Tatyanna Clayburne and senior center Vanessa Austin were posting their best performances on the season for CSUB.
But while the offense kept producing, the defense wore down. The twin guards started getting penetration into the key, breaking down CSUB's defensive structure, and leading to open shots on the perimeter for players like Tamia Stricklin (17 points, including four 3-pointers) and Yanina Todorova (10 points).
"We couldn't keep the ball out of the paint," CSUB coach Greg McCall said, "and that's something that we had to do in order for us to be able to win this game."
Haley Cavinder had 20 points and seven assists to power the Fresno State (3-6) offense, while Hanna Cavinder added 15 points and a season-high nine rebounds. They spoiled a career-best performance from fellow Gilbert, Ariz., product Clayburne, who had 20 points of her own, though 16 came in the first half.
With the Roadrunners' scoring leader Jayden Eggleston locked down for much of the first half, Clayburne and Lexus Green (14 points) stepped up to keep the game close for three quarters.
They were responsible for CSUB's (1-7) fast start, with Clayburne hitting a game-opening three, Green stealing it from Haley Cavinder and hitting a transition layup and Clayburne adding another successful drive to make it 7-0. Stricklin hit back-to-back threes, but the Roadrunners took back a seven-point lead heading into the second quarter thanks in large part to Vanessa Austin. After scoring just nine points combined in her last four games, Austin came off the bench to do work early against Wytalla Mota. She finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
"Tonight it was about our defensive efforts, and getting the stops that we needed to get," McCall said, "because we were scoring at times."
Clayburne kept slicing through the Bulldogs' defense and had 11 points just 12 minutes into the game, but Fresno State gradually came to life. Trailing 24-17, Haley Cavinder hit a stepback jumper to kick off a 13-5 run that also featured a three from Hanna Cavinder and a pair of layups from Motta. Green and Clayburne continued to take it to the rim, but Haley Cavinder struck twice more before the half. Her hard-nosed drive through two defenders at the buzzer for a layup ensured the Bulldogs took a 35-33 lead into halftime.
The Roadrunners were prepared to fight in the third quarter. Austin took it to the Bulldogs again early in the quarter, forcing in one layup through contact, then finishing smoothly with a hook shot to make it 43-41. But Clayburne was called for a foul on a three by Todorova, who made all three free throws, and Stricklin converted from deep moments later. CSUB never led again, although the Roadrunners kept it close at first, with Hanna Cavinder's last-second jumper off the dribble making it 56-51 entering the fourth.
That's when Fresno State took control.
"They started doing exactly what they continued to try to do," McCall said, "(which) is get into the paint."
This time it was a 12-2 run that the Bulldogs engineered, featuring another three from Stricklin to extend the lead to double digits, and culminating with a drive from Haley Cavinder that split a pair of Roadrunner defenders.
Similarly to Wednesday's loss against Sacramento State, Eggleston led the Roadrunners to some late points, and she finished with 13 in the half. But CSUB only got as close as 10 again and lost 77-64 to its rival from up Highway 99.
The Roadrunners have lost seven straight, while the Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak of their own. CSUB has just one game in the next two-and-a-half weeks — on the road at UCLA Dec. 21 — before it starts conference play at Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 30.
"We got a lot of practices in between that time in order for us to get ready," McCall said.