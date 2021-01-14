Playing after a long layoff is something the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team knows plenty about.
With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting games throughout college basketball, the Roadrunners had four games cancelled, forcing them to sit out two weeks as part of the health protocol heading into the new year.
And it showed. When they returned to action for back-to-back games, not surprisingly, CSUB was not in peak shape and lost its opening Big West Conference games to Long Beach State.
“We were so excited to get back and play the game, that’s why the games were so close because we were so excited to play again, and then we ran out of gas,” said ’Runners’ head coach Greg McCall in his weekly Zoom meeting earlier this week. “We didn’t have that good build toward the end of what we needed to do and we were going to do it because we didn’t have an opportunity to really practice for those games.”
But fresh off an inspired performance on Sunday, capped by a victory at Central Valley rival Fresno State, the Roadrunners have plenty of momentum heading into this Friday and Saturday home games against Hawaii at the Icardo Center. Both contests are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
“It was super exciting for us to be able to get the win, especially here in the Valley,” McCall said. “Going against your Valley rival, it’s a huge win for us.
“I thought that our girls came ready to go. Especially with us picking up the game at the last moment. We talked about it, I think on that Friday, that we were going to try to play that game on Sunday. So for a last-minute game, I thought our girls were excited about playing because they hadn’t had an opportunity to play (in a couple weeks).”
Now CSUB (2-4, 0-2) will face a Hawaii team that has experienced a layoff of its own. The Rainbow Warriors (1-1) have played just two games this season and haven’t competed on the court since a 71-54 victory over Hawaii-Hilo on Dec. 20.
"I know they're going to come in full of energy, ready to go, because they're going to be so excited to play," said McCall of Hawaii."So a lot of it is just going to be strictly off of adrenaline. Even though they might not be in the best of shape, and I know about that with our girls being out for 14 days … and then finally after the game gets going, things start to click in a little bit more.
"So we just have to sustain what we have and just kind of push it along and hope that we can push them into a corner where they just kind of wear down and we can hopefully take off from there. Or, if we can do it early, we'll do it early. Whichever way comes for us."
Despite not having a lot of game action to help him prepare, McCall is confident his team will match up well with Hawaii.
“It’s going to be another team that’s very similar to Long Beach,” McCall said. “An Athletic-type team. And I’m looking forward to that; the challenge. We’ll be able to match up with them because of our size and our speed. So it’s going to be a really good game.”
In limited action, the Rainbow Warriors are led by freshman guard Daejah Phillips, who enters the game averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3 assists and one steal a game. She is complemented by 6-foot senior forward Amy Atwell, who contributes 14 points and 10 rebounds a contest.
The Roadrunners counter with Garces graduate Lexus Green, who leads the team with 12 points and 5 assists per game. Jayden Eggleston is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
The two made key contributions in CSUB’s balanced attack in the 81-69 win at Fresno State. Green and Eggleston had 14 and 13 points, respectively, with Eggleston adding 13 boards, as well. Miracle Saxon had 13 points, with Andi Easley adding 12, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She made three from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter — the team was 6 for 7 in the fourth quarter, sinking seven straight free throws down the stretch to keep the Bulldogs at arms’ length.
“It was definitely a great way to finish,” said McCall, who expects Jasmin Dixon and Tyonna Singleton to return to the lineup after missing multiple games due to exposure to COVID-19. “So we’ll have our whole team back and we’ll see how this goes with them getting themselves back into a groove. And then other players are able to be there. So we’ll match up with them really well. It will be a really good matchup for us.”