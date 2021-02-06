The Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team’s rollercoaster season took a little dip Saturday night at the Icardo Center.
Riding high with three straight victories and one night after handing UC Irvine its first Big West Conference defeat, the Roadrunners had little answer for the Anteaters, falling 63-42 in a sloppy game that featured a combined 43 turnovers and 40 personal fouls.
“Hats off to Irvine,” CSUB head coach Greg McCall said. “They came in today and showed why they were undefeated. They really put it on us today. We played good in spurts. I mean like really small, small spurts we played pretty good in. We just didn’t overcome a lot of the challenges … making some shots, some easy ones that we missed. There were breakdowns in defensive assignments at times. And then they got to the free throw line quite a bit.”
That’s an understatement.
UC Irvine (9-6, 6-1) shot 37 free throws — making 25 — consistently drawing fouls driving to the basket and pounding the ball inside. CSUB (7-7, 5-5) was just 6 of 9 from the line, giving the Anteaters a 19-point advantage.
“Credit them for attacking the rim and being hungrier than us,” McCall said. “Our team really learned a valuable lesson of how we need to make our adjustments and be more aggressive, attacking the rim when we need to. That’s something we talked about in the locker room (after the game).
“(But) I’m happy that we were able to get a split. This is a tough, tough opponent. They came in undefeated and we showed that we can beat them, and we beat them handily. So it’s not the fact that they are so much better, but they showed they’re definitely a good team.”
UC Irvine, which was outscored 19-9 in the fourth quarter of the Roadrunners’ 73-65 victory on Friday night, took control of Saturday’s matchup from the opening tip and built a 12-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Kayla Williams just four minutes into the game. It was the start of what would be a double-digit lead for the Anteaters for most of the night.
“It was a tough loss for us,” said junior forward Miracle Saxon, the team’s captain who finished 0 for 7 from the field, but added six rebounds and three steals. “Yesterday’s game we were high, we had energy, we were up there with intensity and everything. I feel like with this game, we didn’t come out with that same energy. I don’t know if it’s because we just beat them, but we have back-to-back games and teams are going to make their adjustments. So they came out with a chip on their shoulder, as they should. We just have to come out and match their energy. Like we showed the other night, we’re capable of beating this team. It was just an intensity type thing.
“We kind of got sidetracked about the calls that were being called and getting frustrated and not really playing to our strengths because of that. But at the same time, we just have to bounce back from it.”
CSUB showed life late in the first quarter with consecutive baskets by reserve center Makenzie Bond to close out the first quarter and trim Irvine’s lead to 16-8. The momentum continued in the second quarter and started at the defensive end after Andie Easley took a charge.
Sophie Tougas followed with a 3-pointer, Jayden Eggleston made a short jumper and Lexus Green nailed a 3-pointer as part of a 8-1 run to open the quarter. But UCI’s Alexus Seaton was fouled the next time down the floor and made two free throws to ignite a 9-2 run to close out the half.
“We have to take this L as a lesson,” Saxon said. “I mean there’s a lot to learn from this game. We’ve had games like this before. We’re going to have games like this and at some point we’re just going to have to learn how to pull out a win in these types of situations.”
The Anteaters put the game out of reach early in the second half with an 8-0 run, and eventually built their biggest lead of the game at 60-35 on — what else — a pair of free throws, this time by Haleigh Talbert with 4:19 to play.
Easley finished with a team-high nine points and six assists, with Eggleston and Vanessa Austin adding eight apiece. Chloe Webb had a game-high 13 points for UC Irvine, with Williams and Talbert adding 12 and 10 points, respectively.
“I definitely don’t attribute it to our lack of energy because I thought our energy was still there today,” McCall said. “I thought our girls were out there playing hard. Some shots didn’t fall, some calls didn’t go our way and frustration sets in at times when you’re constantly feeling like calls aren’t going your way. So we just have to keep our calmness about ourselves and be able to make the adjustments on our end. We need to make sure we’re staying focused and locked in. And that starts with me and works it’s way down.”