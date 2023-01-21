CSUB women's basketball takes another narrow loss to UC Santa Barbara

The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team went nearly nine minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon and almost got away with it.
Simone Johnson tied up UC Santa Barbara's Alyssa Marin to give the Roadrunners possession down one point with 16.8 seconds remaining. Taylor Caldwell drove into the paint and slung it out to Sophie Tougas on the wing, but her 3-point attempt was off to the left.
"We had a good shot at the end of the game," Caldwell said. "I mean, if you ask me who I want to pass the ball to at the end of the game to take the shot, it's gonna be Soph every time."
After Marin made one free throw, CSUB got one last attempt with 1.3 seconds left, but Soli Herrera could only get one hand on Caldwell's inbound to the paint. The ball slipped away, and so too did the Roadrunners' chances of avenging a crushing Jan. 11 loss to the Gauchos. They fell again, this time 56-52 at the Icardo Center.
Whereas the Jan. 11 result arrived as a result of a sudden, intense UCSB surge — CSUB had led by five with 27 seconds remaining — this time the Gauchos unleashed a protracted 13-0 run over the course of the fourth quarter, led by seven points from Marin, who had until then been kept scoreless. UCSB forward Ila Lane, a force near the basket whom the Roadrunners had limited fairly well in the first half, also got deeper and deeper into the paint and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Lane secured the defensive rebound after Tougas' missed 3-pointer, and was able to hold the ball for a long time without CSUB getting called for a foul, with the Gauchos passing downcourt and ultimately running off about eight additional seconds.
"When we were fouling the heck out of Lane, (the referees) were just not making the call all of a sudden," CSUB coach Greg McCall said. "... Should have been that or a jump ball, if that was the case, because it wasn't like she had control of the ball."
UCSB was only seven points into its run when Kayla Morris, the Roadrunners' rising star this season who already had 11 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the game, crumpled after an awkward landing, clearly in significant pain, was helped off the court and missed the remainder of the game.
Tougas said afterward that losing Morris "shocked us a little bit" but that it was "something that we gotta be able to overcome and get through."
"We knew they were gonna have a hard time stopping Kayla Morris going down the stretch, and it's one of those unfortunate things — she gets hurt," McCall said. "And so now, we use Soli most of the time for defensive things, rolling, getting offensive rebounds, and that kind of played right into their hands down the stretch when we had to continue to go back to Soli."
McCall said that on the final play of the game, when Herrera couldn't corral Caldwell's inbound, Herrera was one of several options available. The Roadrunners had run a similar play at UCSB on Jan. 11 intended for Morris, who was open at the time but they went to Tougas instead.
"But this time, (Herrera) wasn't open and the other two girls were open for a good look, kind of, and we didn't get off a good shot again," McCall said.
Caldwell finished with a game-high 13 points for CSUB, while Tougas added 12. Alexis Tucker was the game's leading scorer for UCSB with 15 points.
Tucker scored at several key points for the Gauchos. After CSUB used 3-pointers from Tougas and Julia Riley to break open an even game and go on an 11-0 run right before halftime, Tucker's pull-up jumper made it so UCSB only trailed by six at the break. Then, in the third quarter, she hit a stepback 3, the first 3-pointer for the Gauchos (even though the CSUB defenders sagged off them on the perimeter all night), to cut the deficit to 33-32.
The Roadrunners got called for five fouls in the first three minutes of the third quarter, but shook off the foul trouble as the quarter went on, using a Tougas jumper and Morris layup to extend their lead to seven. It then reached nine points at 47-38 when Tougas sank a pair of technical free throws following an improper substitution by UCSB.
But beginning with Grace Hunter's unsuccessful jumper on the ensuing possession, CSUB missed 10 straight shots and fell behind 51-47.
"We have to do a better job of, when we have a lead, getting into our sets," Caldwell said, "and running them all the way through to get a good look and just knock the shot down."
They went 2-for-3 the rest of the way. Simone Johnson hit a clutch 3-pointer, just her sixth of the year and Caldwell responded to a basket of Lane's with a clean layup, but then Tougas missed from deep.
CSUB, which dropped to 5-11 (2-6 Big West Conference), will travel to face UC Davis Saturday. The Roadrunners are 1-9 on the road this year.