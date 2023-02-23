 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB women's basketball stunned by CSUN's last-minute rally

CSUB logo 2021 (2) (copy2) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The cacophony of screaming schoolchildren that opened the Cal State Bakersfield Education Day women's basketball game on Thursday faded as the day drew on and one field-trip group after another departed.

By the time the foul-laden, stop-and-start matchup passed the two-hour mark, the Icardo Center had fallen eerily silent.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases