CSUB women's basketball stunned by CSUN's last-minute rally

The cacophony of screaming schoolchildren that opened the Cal State Bakersfield Education Day women's basketball game on Thursday faded as the day drew on and one field-trip group after another departed.
By the time the foul-laden, stop-and-start matchup passed the two-hour mark, the Icardo Center had fallen eerily silent.
That set the stage for a bizarre final minute of play that flipped the game on its head.
CSUB appeared set to stave off CSUN's rally when Taylor Caldwell made one of two free throws, putting the Matadors down 60-52 with 48 seconds remaining.
But Anaiyah Tu'ua converted a stepback jumper through a foul and forced a tie-up on her own missed free throw, eventually leading to an additional three-point play for Michelle Duchemin off a tipped-in inbound. CSUB added one free throw to boost its lead back to two possessions at 61-57 with 27 seconds left, but Ana Carolina De Jesus answered with two of her own — the second after back-to-back lane violations from Hennie van Schaik, one coming on a would-be miss.
"That just doesn't happen," CSUB coach Greg McCall said. "I can see the first one, but the second, you know, I don't know. They wanted to explain it to me, but right then and there I'm trying to think about what I'm going to call next and how we're gonna get to the next play ... I just thought that was unfairly called on that."
Adding insult to injury, Nseije Ortiz could only make one more free throw at the other end, and off a slick inbound play, Macy Smith banked in just the Matadors' second 3-pointer of the game to send it to overtime.
In the extra period, the deflated Roadrunners managed just four points and lost 73-66.
For the second game in a row, creeping foul trouble overwhelmed CSUB. Four Roadrunners fouled out, and CSUN went 32-for-45 at the line, including a 14-of-17 mark in the fourth quarter alone.
"That's just been our Achilles heel, is just trying not to foul, and not give up easy buckets," McCall said. "And some calls, I disagreed with, but then others, maybe we did foul, maybe we didn't, but they called it."
McCall was also frustrated with one key non-call. After Smith's tying shot with 16 seconds left — which ended a 22-minute stretch in which CSUB led — Taylor Caldwell was isolated on the perimeter. She drove to the hoop and missed a contested layup.
"It's one of those things where, again, we didn't get the call," McCall said.
The result added to a growing list of baffling late losses for the Roadrunners, who, in conference play, have allowed a slew of fourth-quarter runs: 14-2 at Hawaii, 15-2 at Long Beach State, 13-0 at home against UC Santa Barbara and — in the game most closely resembling Thursday's — a 7-1 stretch in the final 20 seconds at the Gauchos.
CSUN finished Thursday's game with a 23-7 stretch.
That rendered moot the career nights from CSUB forwards Kayla Morris (22 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in her first career start) and van Schaik (19 points, eight rebounds), who have dealt with injuries all season
The Matadors, playing without Jordyn Jackson and reincorporating Tess Amundsen for the first time in two weeks, were led by 17 points apiece from slashers Duchemin and Tu'ua. De Jesus added 10 more.
Duchemin helped CSUN go up 18-11 early in the second quarter after a sluggish start for both teams, but missed a chunk of the quarter, setting the stage for a brilliant CSUB run based on interplay between van Schaik and Morris. On multiple plays, Morris blocked a shot and sprinted downcourt to receive an outlet pass from van Schaik, then converted a transition layup.
Morris also added a three-point play on a putback before halftime, and van Schaik sank a 3 as time expired, all part of a 17-2 run.
By midway through the third quarter, the Roadrunners led 37-24 with a 29-16 advantage in rebounds. They were outrebounded 29-8 for the remainder of the game, a key factor in the Matadors' resurgence. At the end of the quarter, Kayanna Spriggs got to the line for six free throws in the span of one minute, making five and seeing the sixth put back by her teammate Smith.
CSUB, meanwhile, shot 69 percent at the line but had to rely almost exclusively on free throws for the remainder of the game. Morgan Edwards came off the bench for a 3 to boost the Roadrunners' lead to 50-43 with 6:46 left, but they made just one field goal for the rest of regulation, allowing CSUN to claw its way back in.
"It's one of those years where we're fighting tooth and nail and we still come up short," McCall said. "I just want to make sure that our fans know that these young ladies are giving everything that they got."
The result shook up the bottom of the Big West standings. A CSUB win would have brought the teams closer to a rematch in Henderson on March 7. Instead, CSUN drew half a game back of No. 7 Cal State Fullerton and one game behind No. 6 Cal Poly, with CSUB slipping into a tie for last place with UC Riverside. The Roadrunners play the Titans Saturday.