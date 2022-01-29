CSUB women's basketball lets lead slip away late against UCSD

Hennie van Schaik's four-point play for Cal State Bakersfield could have been a turning point for the Roadrunners' season, if the last eight minutes of Saturday's game had just gone a little differently.
The freshman forward came off a pick-and-pop with Lexus Green, won space from UC San Diego's Bridget Mullings with a stepback move and sank a 3-pointer through a foul. She then made the ensuing free throw to give the Roadrunners a 48-43 lead.
But that play might get forgotten completely in favor of the three 3-pointers the Tritons converted late — including a tiebreaker from the left corner by Emily Cangelosi with 40 seconds left — and the late misses by Green and Jasmin Dixon.
UCSD had never led by more than three points until the Tritons added Julia Macabuhay's free throws to Cangelosi's clutch shot and won 64-59 at the Icardo Center.
"We were right there at the doorstep," CSUB coach Greg McCall said.
The Roadrunners focused their defense on denying Macabuhay the ball to prevent UCSD from penetrating and generating open looks outside.
That gameplan was effective for a while. But Macabuhay drove for a layup to put UCSD (9-8) up 57-55, then assisted Cangelosi's game-winning 3-pointer less than a minute later.
"We allowed her to touch the basketball," McCall said. "You can't let good players get a rhythm, gotta take them out of the game."
Cangelosi finished as the Tritons' leading scorer with 16 points and nine rebounds. Macabuhay had 13 on just 2-for-8 shooting and Parker Montgomery added 11.
The consistent Jayden Eggleston led CSUB (1-12) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Vanessa Austin came off the bench for 11 key points. Van Schaik had 12, including three 3-pointers, but was also on the wrong end of some crucial rebounds in the paint for the Tritons late.
Early on, Miracle Saxon fueled the Roadrunners with six points in a fast-paced first six minutes. CSUB pulled ahead 15-8 before UCSD responded with 3-pointers from Cangelosi and Madison Baxter. But the Roadrunners were undeterred, going on a quick 8-0 run highlighted by Austin's post play, before Mullings got a buzzer-beating layup to end the first quarter.
Maintaining their early pace proved challenging for the Roadrunners. Suddenly UCSD was controlling the flow, and the Tritons ultimately scored 10 straight, capped by a deep shot from Montgomery. CSUB made exclusively 3-pointers in the second quarter while shooting 27 percent overall, but managed to go into the half tied at 32.
The teams traded blows in a lower-scoring third quarter, with Eggleston seizing the spotlight for CSUB. UCSD countered with Sydney Brown, who helped the Tritons equal their biggest lead at 40-37. They went into the fourth quarter up one point before an Eggleston layup and Van Schaik's four-point play changed the momentum.
CSUB maintained a two-score lead until a pivotal moment halfway through the quarter when Cangelosi got two straight offensive rebounds and ultimately drew a shooting foul.
"Every time we were boxing out, they still got their offensive rebound," McCall said. "Sometimes the ball was right there in front of our hands."
She converted two free throws (the Tritons were 12-of-13 on the day) and then a 3-pointer to put UCSD up. In the meantime, CSUB missed three straight jumpers and a 3-point attempt.
"We knew that they were going to try to take away our inside play," McCall said. "I watched them repeatedly on defense ... We've got to hit those shots."
Austin had another hot stretch with a free throw and a pair of buckets to get the game to 57-57, but Cangelosi connected from deep and Dixon missed on the other end to effectively seal the game.
The Roadrunners have returned from a lengthy hiatus to play four games in nine days, but still haven't won since Nov. 9.
"We're peaking," McCall said. "We're just not peaking to get wins."
CSUB will take on Long Beach State for a second time Thursday night. The Roadrunners lost 59-42 on the road on Jan. 1.