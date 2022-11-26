 Skip to main content
CSUB women's basketball has home opener canceled due to COVID-19

In an announcement that evoked memories of last winter, Cal State Bakersfield put out a press release Saturday stating that its women's basketball home opener has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Fresno Pacific program.

The Roadrunners were slated to play the Division II Sunbirds Sunday in the Icardo Center after more than three weeks away from home.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

