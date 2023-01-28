 Skip to main content
CSUB women's basketball falls short against Hawaii in 51-47 loss

Something unbelievable happened in the first six minutes of Saturday's game at the Icardo Center: Forward Hennie van Schaik, in her first game back in the starting lineup after a recurring ankle injury, scored 13 points as Cal State Bakersfield raced out to a 16-3 lead over Hawaii.

The remaining 34 minutes were depressingly familiar for the Roadrunners.

