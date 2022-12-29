CSUB women's basketball escapes UC Riverside in double overtime

On the verge of setting a school record for worst Division I single-game free-throw percentage — not to mention blowing a 17-point lead to UC Riverside along the way — the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team finally figured it out from the stripe.
It only took them 45 minutes.
After opening Thursday night's game 5-of-15 from the line and failing to close out the Highlanders in either regulation or the first overtime, the Roadrunners went a perfect 6-of-6 in double overtime.
"I guess it's kind of like that old Shaq saying: 'If I need to make them, I'll make them,'" CSUB coach Greg McCall said.
That included, after Taylor Caldwell's go-ahead contested layup with 37 seconds left, the final two points of the game from freshman Morgan Edwards, who took the place of injured shooter Soli Herrera in a move that irked the UCR coaches. Paris Atchley missed a dead-center shot from beyond the arc that could have tied the game, and CSUB survived with a 56-53 win in its conference opener.
"I was just proud of how tough these ladies hung, and no matter what Riverside threw at us we were able to combat it," McCall said.
The Roadrunners led 23-6 in the second quarter, with UCR making just two field goals in its first 17 minutes of play. But the Highlanders used back-to-back Jordan Webster 3-pointers to get a spark before the half and spur a 22-4 run to take the lead in the third quarter.
"That's the mark of a gutsy team," McCall said. "But we hung tough, we didn't fold, we didn't hang our heads, we kept grinding."
Caldwell, a self-described pass-first point guard, posted an ugly 5-for-18 statline that belied her clutch offensive play Thursday night. She had a late drive and turnaround jumper, then finally a game-tying free throw with 42 seconds left in regulation. Then came a go-ahead off-balance bank shot in the first overtime, and eventually the critical layup in the second.
"I know how bad she wanted this game," McCall said. "She was just telling me after the game, she was like, 'Coach, I've never shot this many shots in my life... My shot was off tonight,' and I was like, 'TC, I'm not worried about the performance. The biggest thing is we got the win.'"
The game took on extra significance for Caldwell, who finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, as she shone against her former Grand Canyon coach Nicole Powell, now at the head of UCR.
"It meant a lot, you know, it was really full-circle for me to come out and play against them tonight," Caldwell said.
The last time CSUB had gone to double overtime, a 77-76 loss on March 3, 2018, was against a Powell-coached GCU squad.
Thursday night's victory to open the Roadrunners' Big West Conference slate became McCall's first against UCR since 2014 following eight straight losses to the Highlanders.
Forward Hennie van Schaik scored in double digits for the first time since Nov. 11 after coming back from injury, including her first four 3-pointers of the season, two of which helped CSUB build an 11-0 lead early.
"Lately in practice, I've been feeling like my shot was a little off," she said. "But then, the coaches were just getting on me, like 'You're a good shooter, you gotta keep shooting.'"
Van Schaik finished with a team-high 13 points and added seven rebounds. She was again dinged up, however, late in regulation, and played only sparingly thereafter before fouling out, calling her physical state "not good" after the game.
Grace Hunter and Kayla Morris also fouled out, although Morris posted four blocks before then to help CSUB reach a team-record 12 blocks on the night, which she attributed to "when our guards got beat, just being able to step over and just help on defense."
No block was bigger than Julia Riley's. The freshman, a substitute thrust into action by the foul trouble, got over to swat a potential tying 3-pointer from Webster in the corner with five seconds left in double overtime.
Webster still finished with a game-high 19 points. She was able to hit plenty of times when the Highlanders needed her, including a pull-up 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer that gave UCR a 31-30 lead entering the fourth quarter, and one more several minutes later with CSUB threatening to pull away.
She was held scoreless from the field in the final 16:51, however, missing a tough game-winner to end regulation, then a potential tying shot from the corner late in the first overtime. However, van Schaik fouled Jordyn Marshall on a desperate coast-to-coast drive in the final moments, allowing the guard to send the game to another frame.
After Caldwell put CSUB up 54-53 late, Marshall was called for a pivotal double-dribble.
UCR had plenty of opportunities all night because it dramatically outrebounded CSUB 58-45. Matehya Bryant had six points and 19 rebounds, while Anna Blount tallied nine and 13.
That's one area of improvement for the Roadrunners as they face a 40.5-hour turnaround entering Saturday's road game against UC Irvine. The Anteaters are well-rested as they had Thursday off. The Roadrunners are not.
"(We need) ice baths, whatever treatment, whatever we have to do to get ourselves ready to go," McCall said.