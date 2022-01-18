CSUB women's basketball adds second Hawaii game Thursday

After playing one game in a month, the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team will now play two in three days, both against Hawaii.
Both Hawaii and CSUB were slated to play Cal Poly this week but had their games canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Mustangs' program.
The Roadrunners were already preparing to travel to Kapolei to play the Rainbow Wahine on Saturday. And after initially using the team's Twitter account to solicit an entirely new opponent for early this week, CSUB opted to schedule a second game at Hawaii for Thursday night.
Hawaii announced the extra game Tuesday morning and noted that it will not count toward Big West Conference standings, unlike Saturday's previously scheduled contest.
However, amid the ongoing uncertainty about the minimum number of games a team will need to play against Division I opponents to be considered for the postseason, the matchup moves both teams one step closer to qualification. The minimum was set at a lofty 25 as of Tuesday, but the NCAA Convention, at which the threshold is expected to be reviewed, opens Wednesday.
The Big West has not arranged many replacement games when teams have canceled due to COVID-19 thus far. Big West teams seeking replacement opponents thus far have generally looked outside the conference, as when UC Riverside traveled to Utah Friday.
However, Commissioner Dan Butterly suggested in a Jan. 6 interview that the conference might help pair teams that have had opponents cancel in advance.
The Hawaii-CSUB matchup represents an extension of that goal. By forming a two-game road trip, it also recalls last season's COVID-induced back-to-back conference scheduling. CSUB hosted Hawaii Jan. 15-16 last year, and later lost to the Rainbow Wahine in the Big West tournament.
While Hawaii (5-7, 2-1) has played its last three games, CSUB (1-8, 0-1) has struggled with COVID-19. As the winter surge has hit numerous Big West foes, the Roadrunners have played just one game — a loss to Long Beach State on Jan. 1 — since hosting Fresno State on Dec. 11. The extra game at Hawaii gives them a quicker return to action.
Earlier this month, Bakersfield College's women's basketball team arranged a similar contingency plan with conference foe West LA when both teams had games postponed. However, that game was treated as a replacement for a later matchup between the teams.
In CSUB's case, the new Hawaii contest is simply a bonus, and has no effect on the Roadrunners' scheduled home game against the Rainbow Wahine on Feb. 24.