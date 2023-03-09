CSUB women will meet UC Santa Barbara Friday; both advanced as lower seeds

HENDERSON, Nev. — What a difference a few days made for both Cal State Bakersfield and UC Santa Barbara.
Each team had its final home game of the regular season spoiled by a foe it went on to meet in the quarterfinal round of the Big West Conference tournament. CSUB, for its part, avenged its tough 11-point home loss to UC Irvine when Taylor Caldwell sank a game-winning fadeaway jumper in double overtime.
Then, in the very next game at the Dollar Loan Center, UCSB engineered an even bigger swing. The fifth-seeded Gauchos had lost 80-59 to fourth-seeded UC Davis on March 2 but steamrolled the Aggies from the opening whistle Wednesday afternoon, building an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter and cruising to a dominant 70-36 victory.
UCSB demonstrated throughout why it continues to be the conference's top offense in metrics like points per game and field-goal percentage. Guard Alexis Tucker and center Ila Lane, both All-Big West First Team members, each put up double-doubles, while Alyssa Marin led the way with 15 points (including three 3-pointers) and Anya Choice added 12 more.
“I think that game (on March 2) was probably one of the most devastating games that we played, because we didn’t respond," Tucker said in the postgame press conference. "So we knew coming into this game that we needed to respond.”
The sheer momentum from the victory could benefit the Gauchos in a number of ways when they take on the Roadrunners Friday.
For one, none of their players had to play more than 31 minutes and only three got above 25; CSUB, meanwhile, pulled through in a double-overtime slugfest that required at least 49 minutes from Taylor Caldwell, Garrisen Freeman and Hennie van Schaik. Both teams, however, will come into the matchup off a day of rest.
UCSB also turned in another solid rebounding performance, as has been typical throughout the career of the 6-foot-4 senior Lane, who averages 8.3 boards per game. Tucker supplies 6.1 more from her guard spot. The Roadrunners allowed 56 rebounds to UCI (including 29 offensive rebounds), managing just 42 of their own, but benefited from the Anteaters' poor shooting. The Gauchos could pull ahead in a hurry if given so many opportunities.
UCSB swept a pair of regular-season meetings with CSUB, but as was the case with the Roadrunners' previous battles with UCI, they do have some silver linings to take away.
They had fourth-quarter leads in both games, including a five-point advantage with 20 seconds left at the Thunderdome before a nightmare sequence of turnovers, fouls and poor perimeter defense gave the Gauchos a miraculous comeback to conclude a high-scoring fourth quarter.
That game featured a season-best performance from Florida International transfer Grace Hunter, who put up 22 points but has not topped 15 before or since. In fact, she has only scored 22 combined in her last six games, although she did come in clutch with a game-saving block from behind on Ana Carolina De Jesus in CSUB's tournament game against CSUN.
The rematch in Bakersfield just 10 days later saw the Roadrunners lead 47-38 before Lane and the Gauchos stormed back for 13 straight points. The loss of Kayla Morris, who had 18 in the first matchup and 11 in the second before leaving due to injury, hurt CSUB in the post. She missed more than three weeks but came back for the final stretch of conference play and supplied a critical 18 points and six rebounds in the quarterfinal against Irvine.
Sophia Tougas and Soli Herrera both had chances to win or draw even late at the Icardo Center, but Tougas' shot was wide and Herrera couldn't corral an inbound from Caldwell (on a play originally drawn up for the injured Morris), so UCSB held on for the win.
Lane and Tucker led the Gauchos in scoring in both matchups against Bakersfield, with Jessica Grant, an All-Freshman Team honoree alongside Freeman, providing 12 points and a last-minute 3 in the first game.
The Roadrunners will hope that their fourth-quarter woes are behind them after gutting out last-minute victories in a pair of tournament games. With those intangible factors set aside, there's no shortage of interesting matchups to watch on the perimeter and in the post.
