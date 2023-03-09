 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB women will meet UC Santa Barbara Friday; both advanced as lower seeds

158A1108

CSUB's Soli Herrera and Taylor Caldwell jockey for position with UC Irvine's Nyagoa Gony during Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup.

 Tre Penn / Big West Conference

HENDERSON, Nev. — What a difference a few days made for both Cal State Bakersfield and UC Santa Barbara.

Each team had its final home game of the regular season spoiled by a foe it went on to meet in the quarterfinal round of the Big West Conference tournament. CSUB, for its part, avenged its tough 11-point home loss to UC Irvine when Taylor Caldwell sank a game-winning fadeaway jumper in double overtime.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases