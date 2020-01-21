The Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team is a force to be reckoned with!
Even through all the trials and tribulations of the season they continue to fight. They have their eyes on the prize and coach Greg McCall and the entire team are knocking down anyone that stands in their way, one opponent at a time.
For the Roadrunners, making their mark consists of keeping a winning record not only at home, but in conference, and trying to obtain the No. 1 seed in the conference.
The `Runners pretty handily notched their 10th straight home win on Jan. 16 against the Kansas City Roos, beating them by 10 points in a very physical and exhilarating matchup. A few exceptional individual performances accompanied the team win to give them the the leg up they needed to take the game.
Forward Jayden Eggleston stood strong as the team leader notching 18 points and four blocks, while center Vanessa Austin has another exciting night with 16 points that had the fans cheering for more.
Freshman point guard Lexus Green made her mark on the Roos by scoring 10 points and bringing an undeniable fire to the court for the Roadrunners. Guard Kate Tokuhara and Eggleston both played unmatched defense with eight rebounds apiece; while Tokuhara also added four assists, a steal, and a block to her stat sheet and the team win.
It seems as though for the most part the Roadrunners — who hold an 11-6 overall record and 3-1 record in the WAC — have taken the slogan “Make Your Mark” to heart and plan to do just that in order to secure their place in the postseason rankings as well as create a dominant identity for themselves going into the Big West Conference next year. With players like Eggleston and Austin — who continue to perform game after game — it seems that the only thing standing in the way of the Roadrunners is themselves.
Continuing to bring the fire and the confidence to every game from tip-off to the final buzzer. The Roadrunners still have a way to go in order to secure their ranking going into the postseason, and there is plenty more exceptional competition on the horizon for them.
The team heads on the road for a couple conference matchups before returning back to their home sanctuary here in Bakersfield for a three-game home stretch, starting Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. against New Mexico State.
Fans, you have been a fighting force for the `Runners thus far, but we can do better! Don’t miss the women’s basketball team and the fight they bring to the blue court. We need you to continue to Make Your Mark. For more information about ticket options contact us at 661-654-BLUE or visit GoRunners.com/tickets.
