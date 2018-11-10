The Cal State Bakersfield women’s volleyball team closed out its final 2018 regular season match at the Icardo Center with a 3-2 win over Grand Canyon.
The Roadrunners beat the Antelopes 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 15-6.
CSUB (14-13 overall, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference) will wrap up its regular season with a two-match road trip at Utah Valley and Seattle on Thursday and Saturday. The Roadrunners will then take the court in the 2018 WAC Tournament, scheduled for Nov. 22-24 at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield.
Saturday marked senior day for the Roadrunners and, fittingly, it was two veteran players who made their mark on the victory. Briannah Mariner (14 kills) and Mattison DeGarmo (12 kills, school-record 10 blocks, two aces) led the way for CSUB.
Sidney Wicks added 26 assists while Leisa Elisaia had 22 of her own. Hannah Manzanares led the Roadrunners with 20 digs and added two aces of her own.
Grand Canyon is 11-15 overall and 4-10 in the WAC.
