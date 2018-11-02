Led by three individual event wins from Jayssie Haynes, Cal State Bakersfield women’s swimming and diving took down Pepperdine, 185-109, on Friday. CSUB won 13 of the 16 events.
Haynes, a junior, picked up first place finishes in the 200-yard butterfly (2:07.30), 500-yard freestyle (5:03.75) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.31).
Freshman Autumn D'Arcy won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.88) and 200-yard backstroke (2:08.43).
