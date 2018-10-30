Many coaches subscribe to the idea that they want their teams to peak at the end of the season. Based on the Cal State Bakersfield women’s soccer team’s record, and the words of head coach Sebastian Vecchio, the Roadrunners are.
“The team keeps getting better,” Vecchio said. “This was the plan all along just to peak in October.”
CSUB is undefeated (2-0-1) in its last three games heading into the Western Athletic Conference tournament. The sixth-seeded Roadrunners (6-10-1, 3-4-1 WAC) will face No. 3 Texas-Rio Grande Valley (12-5-1, 6-1-1 WAC) at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Orem, Utah. The winner of the first-round match will face No. 2 Seattle at 2 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
“We are playing our best soccer right now,” Vecchio said. “We’re very dangerous going forward.”
The Roadrunners started the season 0-3 and went 3-6 in non-conference play. WAC play began with a 1-4 record before CSUB finished out its slate with a 1-0 win over Cal Baptist, a 2-0 win over New Mexico State and a 3-3 tie with Grand Canyon.
One of the losses, a 3-1 defeat to UTRGV, came at home in the second of three games that the Roadrunners played without starting goalie Jordan Bertram. CSUB had a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game but gave up an equalizer before halftime and two late scores.
“We were the better team in that game,” Vecchio said. “... For us, can we replicate what we did in the first game, make some adjustments so those shots don’t happen again?”
The Roadrunners are led by senior forward Aminah Settles, who was named a first-team All-WAC member for the third time in her career. Settles was tied for first in the conference in goals (seven) and second in points (17) during WAC play.
UTRGV set a program record with 12 wins already this season. The Vaqueros had four players earn All-WAC recognition, including freshman forward Emily Zapata and junior goalie Kinga Szemik.
“We’re ready. We’re excited,” Vecchio said. “I think it’s a good matchup for us. We’re excited for another chance to beat them.”
Men’s soccer misses out on WAC Tournament
The men’s soccer team’s season will end with its Saturday home game against Cal Baptist. The Roadrunners (4-12-1, 2-7-1 WAC) have lost six games in a row since beating then-nationally-ranked No. 7 Air Force. CSUB is in 11th place in the conference (out of 12 teams) and only the top six teams advance to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Roadrunners had been riding high after beating Grand Canyon, tying UNLV and taking down the WAC’s top team, Air Force, in consecutive games. But in the six games since, the Roadrunners have scored just four goals.
Wrestling opens season Thursday
Head coach Manny Rivera and his wrestling squad will hit the mat for the first time on Thursday, hosting Life Pacific and San Francisco State at 7 p.m.
CSUB’s Sean Nickell was ranked 12th and 17th in the nation at 133 pounds by InterMat and Trackwrestling, respectively. He’s a two-time NCAA qualifier and previous Pac-12 champion.
Russell Rohlfing, a 141-pounder, earned a No. 22 ranking by Trackwrestling. He has two NCAA championships under his belt and finished second at the Pac-12 tournament last season.
