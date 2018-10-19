The Cal State Bakersfield women’s soccer team beat Cal Baptist 1-0 on Friday at Cal Baptist.
The Roadrunners got a second-half goal from Aminah Settles to grab the victory.
The Roadrunners are now 5-10-0 on the season and 2-4-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. Cal Baptist is 11-4-1 on the season and 4-3-0 in the WAC.
