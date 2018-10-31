Cal State Bakersfield women’s soccer played Texas-Rio Grande Valley to a 0-0 tie through two overtimes before UTRGV advanced on penalty kicks, 4-3, in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament. For the sixth-seeded Roadrunners (6-10-2), the season is over. The No. 3 Vaqueros (12-5-3) move on to face No. 2 Seattle on Friday in the semifinals.
UTRGV’s Diana Ansah made the final Vaqueros penalty kick to end the game. Each team had six attempts.
The Vaqueros led CSUB in shots, 14-12, during the 110 minutes of scoreless play. The Roadrunners, though, had a 9-2 advantage in corner kicks. Both goalies made five saves prior to the penalty kicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.