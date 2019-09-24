Under the direction of second-year head coach Sebastian Vecchio, the Cal State Bakersfield women’s soccer team is preparing for Sunday’s matchup against future Big West Conference foe UC Santa Barbara.
The Roadrunners (5-4-1) have been making strides in 2019, putting together one of the best seasons in CSUB’s NCAA Division I history despite relying on a large group of underclassmen to play big minutes on the field.
With the freshmen and sophomores stepping up to the plate to assist the veteran players, the atmosphere around the program has been quite lively.
CSUB is rapidly approaching the midway point of its 19-match regular season. With that said, Vecchio keeps his team focused on a game-by-game mindset.
This weekend’s matchup against UCSB is set to be the last of the non-conference schedule before the Roadrunners head into Western Athletic Conference play in an attempt to make their mark in their final season as competitors in the league before transitioning into the Big West.
Even as the clash with the Gauchos looms on the horizon, the Roadrunners will enter the weekend with the utmost confidence as they look to remain undefeated against Big West opponents this season.
CSUB earned a 2-1 overtime victory against UC Riverside in August. After that, the Roadrunners went on to tie 1-1 against Cal State Northridge two weeks ago during a road match.
This season could potentially be one for the record books for the Roadrunners, as they are within reach of surpassing the program’s best Division I season with eight wins. Another one of their goals is to enter the Big West as a program not to be taken lightly.
If CSUB's offense keeps clicking, the team could very well continue its winning ways.
Seven different players have already tallied a goal to the stat sheet, making it challenging for opponents to craft a successful defensive game plan thus far. A pair of Bakersfield natives in Sophie Freeman (Garces) and Eszter Toth (Bakersfield Christian) are leading the way with each recording a team-high three goals this year.
Stay tuned this weekend as the Roadrunners' season rolls on. Sunday's game is scheduled to get underway at noon, with a ticket promotion for groups of 15-plus discounted to $5 apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.