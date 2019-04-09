Cal State Bakersfield women’s golf took 20th out of 20 teams at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic to finish out the regular season. Junior Brandi Borjon led the Roadrunners with a score of 227 (11 over par) at the 54-hole tournament.
Borjon’s 72 in the second round tied her for the third-best single-round score in CSUB history. She finished tied for 38th individually out of 108 athletes. Behind Borjon for CSUB were Macy Mills (234), Vanessa Watkins (242), Jenni Chun (242) and Sara Scheidt (247).
