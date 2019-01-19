Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball (8-11, 4-2 Western Athletic) ended the game on a 13-3 run to beat Chicago State (1-16, 1-3), 67-56 on the road on Saturday. It was the Roadrunners’ second straight win and first time winning two games in a row since the first two games of the season.
CSUB point guard Alexxus Gilbert scored a game-high 19 points while playing all 40 minutes. Roadrunners freshman guard Ashley Austin added 16 points.
With less than five minutes left, CSUB led by only one point. But then the Roadrunners scored 10 straight. Malayasia McHenry put in a layup. JJ Johnson picked up a steal and converted two free throws. Austin made a jumper, McHenry put in another layup and then Gilbert scored. CSUB led 64-53 with 2:17 to go.
The Cougars were 0-15 on the year before beating Grand Canyon at the buzzer on Thursday. Tyeshia Bowers led Chicago State with 10 points but turned the ball over seven times. Ines Mata Boix pulled in 12 rebounds in addition to her eight points.
Chicago State shot 30.2 percent and only made 13 shots from the field the entire game. But the Cougars were 27-for-32 from the free throw line.
