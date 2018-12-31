The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team shook off a slow start and stayed close before running out of gas in a 67-55 loss to UC Riverside at the Icardo Center.
CSUB (4-9), which has lost seven straight, made just one of its first eight shots and trailed 14-2 midway through the first quarter before rallying.
The ’Runners pulled within 29-27 when Jazmine Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws midway through the second quarter and were down just 51-50 when Alexxus Gilbert sank a 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
But UCR (6-8) closed the game with a 16-5 run.
Gilbert finished with a team-high 20 points, while Malaysia McHenry added 17 points and 12 rebounds for CSUB.
