Everything about the first time the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team played Cal Baptist this season was cold, according to head coach Greg McCall. The Roadrunners’ shooting, their mental play (sluggish), the way missed shots turned into poor transition defense (“a snowball effect”) and even the temperature in the Icardo Center.
“We played like our feet were in ice stuck in ice that game,” McCall said. “... Just cold all the way around. We weren’t thinking. We couldn’t hit shots.”
The Lancers (13-10, 6-4 Western Athletic) dominated CSUB (11-14, 7-5) for a 68-45 win on Jan. 24. One month later, the Roadrunners get their shot at redemption, heading to CBU for a 4 p.m. game on Sunday in Riverside. It’s their chance to prove that the lopsided score the first time around was due the “cold” factors. CSUB could also win three straight games for the first time all season. and to pick up three straight wins for the first time all season.
“Last road game. We’ll see where we are,” McCall said. “And it’s gonna be a tough one because they’re gonna come in with confidence like what they did to us last time, they can do it again. And I don't blame them.”
CSUB missed 57 shots in that January game against Cal Baptist, shooting 25 percent from the field. The Roadrunners were 2-for-18 from 3-point range and had a more than seven-minute scoreless stretch in the second quarter.
Leading scorer Alexxus Gilbert was 8-for-26 on field attempts and missed all seven of her 3s. She couldn’t even hit shots closer than 15 feet, which are “like layups for her,” McCall said.
What upset McCall the most immediately after the game and still almost a month later was how when CSUB missed, its players would gamble for steals in the backcourt. The allowed Cal Baptist to get transition baskets, especially 3-pointers. The Lancers made 12 3s in the game even though the Roadrunners knew that style of play was coming.
“We watched a lot of film of us against Cal Baptist yesterday,” Gilbert said Tuesday. “Of course we saw a lot of opportunities that we didn't capitalize on. It’s simple fixes like making shots and rebounding. That’s stuff that we can control.”
When CSUB did play its half court defense against CBU, the Lancers “struggled badly,” McCall said.
Coming off two double-digit wins over Chicago State and Missouri-Kansas City, Sunday is an opportunity for the Roadrunners to set things right and continue toward their goal of staying in rhythm prior to and throughout the WAC Tournament.
CSUB track and field releases outdoor schedule
CSUB men’s and women’s outdoor track and field will head to eight invitational meets before the WAC Championships in Utah in May. The team opens the season on March 1 at Long Beach State for the Beach Opener and closes the regular season at the Steve Scott Invitational at UC Irvine on April 27.
The WAC Outdoor Championships will be May 9 to 11.
The women’s indoor team will compete at the WAC Indoor Championships in Boise Idaho on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.