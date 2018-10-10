Coming off a loss in the 2017-18 Western Athletic Conference Tournament title game, Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball was picked to finish second in the conference this season by the conference coaches and media. The coaches gave the Roadrunners two first place votes.
Both polls were released as part of the WAC’s media day in Denver on Wednesday.
New Mexico State was predicted to win the conference in both polls and the Aggies’ Brooke Salas was named the preseason player of the year.
CSUB’s Alexxus Gilbert, Vanessa Austin and Jazmine Johnson all made it on preseason All-WAC teams. Gilbert was named a first team member by the coaches and second team by the media. Johnson made it on the coaches’ second team and the media’s first team. Austin was on the second team in both polls.
Gilbert, CSUB’s senior point guard, was the team’s top 3-point shooter a year ago, making 35 percent of her shots for 41 on the year. Johnson, a senior guard, is the team’s top returning scorer and top defender. She averaged 9.6 points last season and totaled 51. Austin was a key player down the stretch for the Roadrunners in 2017-18 despite being a freshman. The center finished the year 5.9 starts and 3.3 rebounds on average in her 32 games (23 starts).
