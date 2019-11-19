Cal State Bakersfield Women’s Basketball came out on fire the other night, cruising to a 95-64 victory over Fresno Pacific on Sunday.
If you missed this standout performance by the Roadrunners at the Icardo Center over the weekend then you will certainly want to be at the next one.
Sunday’s game also marked the 20-Year Celebration of the first CSUB women’s basketball season, down to the day! The schedule was jam packed with the reuniting of various alumni from different graduating classes, instrumental supporters and quality basketball.
There was also a very special ceremony commemorating two of the most integral parts of CSUB women’s basketball — Dr. Kegley and George Martin. These two people played an enormous part in getting women’s basketball to CSUB, and with the help of coaches, administrators, and 20 years of phenomenal student athletes, the program has laid the winning tradition that we are used to here in the valley.
The `Runners returned to the Icardo Center coming off of two very humbling road games against the Washington Huskies and the Gonzaga Zags. While these two losses were a great learning experience for the team, they were eager to get back on the blue court and turn their losses into victory, and they did just that Sunday. The win over FPU was an all-around team effort with both the starters and the bench playing integral roles in getting the job done.
There were multiple runners who had a significant impact on the overall performance of the team. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Eggleston led the `Runners in both scoring and rebounding with 16 points and six boards. Vanessa Austin, Ashley Austin, and Makenzie Bond put up 14 points apiece, adding to Miracle Saxon’s and Andie Easley’s 20 points combined.
The `Runners were back on the road to take on Wright State on Tuesday. They will then return to the blue court for a six-game home stretch, starting Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. where they will take on North Texas to kick off a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader that evening.
Season tickets are still available — they can be purchased online at GoRunners.com on the women’s basketball ticket page, as well as calling the ticket office at 661.654.BLUE to take care of all of your ticket needs for this season.
The program asks fans to come out and support the team, and to not miss out on carrying the women’s basketball program to victory while helping them leave their mark on the WAC.
(1) comment
Washington and Gonzaga are 2 top programs. You said they learned a lot. I hear this cliche a lot. What did they learn do you think.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.