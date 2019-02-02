The Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team (9-12, 5-3 Western Athletic) beat Grand Canyon (5-13, 3-5), 59-46, in Phoenix on Saturday. Freshman guard Ashley Austin led CSUB with a game-high 17 points.
After leading by one point at halftime, the Roadrunners outscored the Lopes 36-24 in the third and fourth quarters. CSUB improved its shooting percentage from 29 percent in the first half to 50 percent second half.
Roadrunners senior Malayasia McHenry added 13 points and nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.