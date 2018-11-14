Cal State Bakersfield forward Malayasia McHenry hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with about two minutes left, but turnovers and free throws cost the Roadrunners (2-1) as they lost to Texas-El Paso (2-0), 53-47, on the road on Wednesday.
CSUB turned the ball over twice in the final six seconds when it was still a one-score game. The Miners hit six of their seven free throws in the last 25 seconds. UTEP outscored CSUB 19-9 in the fourth quarter.
Roadrunners head coach Greg McCall was ejected with two seconds left in the game.
UTEP found a way to win despite making just one of the 20 3-pointers it attempted.
McHenry led CSUB with 13 points and 12 rebounds, playing 38 of the 40 minutes. UTEP’s Zuzanna Puc had 12 points and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes.
