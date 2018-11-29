Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball (4-3) pulled within one point of UC Irvine (6-0) midway through the fourth quarter, but the Anteaters responded with a 9-2 run to come away with a 85-78 win over the Roadrunners.
Jordan Sanders led Irvine with 22 points, making eight of her 16 shots. Alexxus Gilbert scored 22 for the Roadrunners after a slow start.
UC Irvine made almost 52 percent of its shots in the first half and led by as much as 14. CSUB’s only lead came off the first basket of the game.
The Roadrunners will stay in Orange County for a game at Fullerton on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
