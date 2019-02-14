Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball coach Greg McCall didn’t even have to leave his seat at the end of the bench during the fourth quarter. The usually loud and animated McCall stayed put while the ball was in play, voicing a few directions every now and then but mostly watching.
His Roadrunners were up by 32 points on Chicago State entering the final frame. He was happy with his team’s play and nothing was really going to change that.
After two straight losses and three in the last four games — including a blowout loss at home to Cal Baptist — Thursday’s domination of Chicago State (1-21, 1-8 Western Athletic) was what CSUB needed. The Roadrunners (10-14, 6-5) led by as much as 35 on their way to an 80-47 win in the Icardo Center on Education Day, which brought local schools in for the 11 a.m. start.
It was CSUB’s most lopsided win over a Division I team this season and its best shooting performance (47.7 percent from the field) since November.
“Great win for our team,” McCall said. “We did what we were supposed to do. Our goal was to come out, stay focused, play our game. Let them make the mistakes.”
CSUB senior guard Alexxus Gilbert scored a game-high 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers in 23 minutes. Sophomore center Vanessa Austin added 12 points while freshman guard Ashley Austin tallied 10 points, five assists and four steals.
The Roadrunners played with mostly bench players from near the end of the third quarter on. Freshman forward Miracle Saxon, who recently gave up her redshirt, had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Everything the team wanted to run, worked, McCall said.
“We’re basically trying to find a rhythm before we get to the (WAC) tournament,” Gilbert said. “That’s really important. Normally, if you’re trying to find yourself in the tournament, you’re gonna be out real quick.”
McCall’s only issue was with the first quarter.
Chicago State guard Destinee Pointer averaged 6.4 points per game coming into the contest but almost single-handedly kept the Cougars competitive in the opening period. She had 10 points in the first 10 minutes.
CSUB was too anxious on defense, trying to force turnovers because the players knew the Cougars have a penchant for giving the ball up, McCall said. The gambles left driving lanes open in the Roadrunners’ zone.
A few tweaks held Pointer to one point the rest of the game and allowed CSUB to hold the Cougars to 17 total points in the second and third quarters combined. The Roadrunners led by 19 at halftime.
“Yeah, its Chicago. They struggle a lot in a lot of different areas, but doing what we’re supposed to do was important,” McCall said.
As dominant as the win was, CSUB has been up-and-down all year. Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup with Missouri-Kansas City will be a stronger indication of if the Roadrunners are putting their struggles behind them.
“You’ll see us one game we’ll seem like we’re peeking,” McCall said, “then the next game: flat line. … Consistency is what we’ve been searching for all season long.”
