Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball held Missouri-Kansas City to 18 percent shooting in the second half and outscored UMKC 18-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away and pick up a 67-57 win in Kansas City.
Malayasia McHenry led CSUB (7-11, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Alexxus Gilbert scored 14 points and JJ Johnson added 13 points for the Roadrunners, who handed the Kangaroos (8-8, 2-1 WAC) their first conference loss.
CSUB will look to improve their conference standing when they travel to take on winless Chicago State (0-15, 0-2 WAC) on Saturday.
