CSUB women fall to regular-season champion UC Irvine, 59-48

As the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team got deeper into the second half Saturday afternoon, it found itself in a welcome spoiler role against UC Irvine.
As Long Beach State saw a comeback bid fall short at home against UC Davis, the Anteaters were drawing closer to the first Big West Conference regular-season title in program history. All they needed to do was beat the ninth-place Roadrunners.
Battling UCI's Nevaeh Parkinson in the post, CSUB's Kayla Morris scored eight points in a four-minute span, culminating when she blocked a shot by Diaba Konate and set herself up for a bank-shot jumper that gave the Roadrunners their first lead since the first quarter at 36-35.
Unfortunately for CSUB, that was about all the offensive production it could muster in the second half. The Roadrunners shot 3-for-20 in the remaining 14 minutes, and the Anteaters closed out the fourth quarter on a 13-5 run for a 59-48 win at the Icardo Center.
"We can't get over-elated when we take the lead, and a team calls timeout, thinking that the game is over," CSUB coach Greg McCall said. "It's not over. They call a timeout to slow us down for a reason."
It worked for UCI in this case as the Roadrunners struggled with one of McCall's points of emphasis after nearly every loss: knocking down open shots.
"It definitely wasn't nothing they were doing on defense," he said.
In one bright spot, Morris led CSUB with 10 points as its only double-digit scorer, adding five rebounds and three blocks that allowed her to move into second place in the school's Division I history for single-season blocks.
"Tremendous person, tremendous player who's just learned to just grow into the game," McCall said. "Her ceiling is so high, and it's just a great opportunity for her."
She and Hennie van Schaik (nine points, seven rebounds) struggled with early foul trouble, which meant additional playing time in the post for Soli Herrera. Playing her final game in the Icardo Center, the senior from the Dominican Republic scored six early points and played a lot of defense.
"It's hard but at the same time, it's like, I gotta have their back," Herrera said. "If they have four fouls, I know I have to go back in and play my best defense so they can come back and give it everything on the offense."
CSUB honored Herrera and Bakersfield native Taylor Caldwell for their senior day prior to the game.
"Just leaving my first four years and coming back my last year, it was really an emotional day for me," Caldwell said. "Even last night, it started last night, I was thinking about it. So yeah, I couldn't think of a better place to end my season."
Despite Herrera's effective play, one area in which the Roadrunners' post players were deficient Saturday was defensive rebounding. UCI secured 17 offensive rebounds and beat out CSUB 43-30 overall on the boards.
"That hurts," McCall said. "And that's your game, right there."
The Anteaters' pair of Nevaehs — Parkinson and Dean — had 11 points and seven rebounds apiece, but Konate led the way with 15 points. The junior guard, the best free-throw shooter in the conference, went 3-for-13 from the field but 8-for-8 at the line.
Konate scored nine of her points in the first quarter, breaking open a stagnant game that was 4-4 at the opening media timeout to give UCI a 16-8 lead at the break. But a whole host of Roadrunners stepped up in the second period to narrow the deficit. Sophia Tougas, usually a perimeter player, put back a Taylor Caldwell miss. Nseije Ortiz drained a stepback 3. Garrisen Freeman made a slick move inside for a transition layup. It was 23-22 at the half.
"We played well, and I thought that we did some really good things to show that we can be able to play with anybody in this conference," McCall said.
The third quarter was dominated by the Morris-Parkinson post matchup. Parkinson extended the Anteaters' lead to five points with a three-point play on a nice entry pass by Konate, but Parkinson got called for a technical foul for taunting. Tougas hit a pair of free throws to kick off an 8-0 run.
However, Amelia Scharpf hit a critical three to tie the game at 38 and the Anteaters went up 44-38 by the end of the quarter. Van Schaik returned to action with a three-point play to cut the lead back to three points early in the fourth, and hit a conventional 3 later on, but the Roadrunners never got close again, and UCI took the conference title.
CSUB will play in the opening round of the Big West tournament Tuesday.