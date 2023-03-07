CSUB women come back to beat CSUN in dramatic fashion, advance in tournament

HENDERSON, Nev. — With one furious rally Tuesday afternoon, the Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team exorcised a season's worth of fourth-quarter demons.
After a back-and-forth first period, CSUN led for the vast majority of the second half. When sharpshooter Tess Amundsen nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing through a Taylor Caldwell foul to extend the Matadors' lead to 49-42 with 5:37 remaining — the first 3 of the game for CSUN — it could have been a death blow for CSUB.
Instead, it was the start of one of the best stretches of basketball the Roadrunners have played all year, and they scored 13 straight points on their way to a 55-52 win at the Dollar Loan Center.
"I kept telling everybody, 'We're right there at the doorstep,' and I kept telling our team the same thing," CSUB coach Greg McCall said. "And they're the ones that took it over."
They forced the Matadors to miss six straight shots and stormed back to take the lead on a strong drive from Sophia Tougas — usually more of a spot-up shooter — with 33 seconds left.
"It was just kind of a recognition of how they were playing me the whole game," Tougas said. "My teammates set great screens for me that play, so I was able to kind of get a step."
No CSUN miss was bigger than the one on the following possession, when forward Ana Carolina De Jesus got blocked from behind by guard Grace Hunter on a close-range layup attempt.
Hennie van Schaik put back Hunter's missed free throw soon after to boost CSUB's lead to two possessions in the final moments, and the Roadrunners advanced in the Big West Conference tournament.
"We somehow, some way, figured it out in this tournament," McCall said. "We continued to advance. Man, I'll take it all day long."
Van Schaik matched a career high with 19 points and added seven rebounds. Tougas scored 17, including three 3-pointers, in just her second double-digit scoring performance since the start of February. And Caldwell, the fifth-year senior and Bakersfield native, ensured her career would continue for at least one game longer. The pass-first point guard took a beating on the court but still did a little bit of everything, with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a late block of her own on a Michelle Duchemin jumper.
"A lot of times, she was just forcing her way to what she had to get to," McCall said. "Even though they weren't making the calls, she was willing her way. And that's what it's all about, when you really want something bad enough."
That performance earned the admiration of her teammates.
"She really carried us throughout the whole game," van Schaik said. "Without her, I don't think we would have been close to the win."
"The things that she does out there for us, it just goes unnoticed," McCall said. "It's never gonna show up in the stat book. That's why she was on the all-freshman team."
CSUN was led — as in its similar close loss to the Roadrunners a year ago — by Amundsen. Despite her status as one of the top three-point shooters in the nation, however, she did most of her work inside, finishing with 14 points. De Jesus gave CSUB trouble for the second consecutive matchup and ended up with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Previous leading scorer Jordyn Jackson was held to three points, which she got basically unguarded on a single successful shot in the final moments.
The game got off to a concerning start for CSUB, with a Caldwell bank shot — two of her six early points — for the Roadrunners' lone field goal in the first six-and-a-half minutes. But Tougas entered and made an immediate impact with a corner 3 off a Caldwell assist, bringing the CSUB offense to life. She connected from deep twice more in the second quarter, and van Schaik added a 3 of her own and a pair of close-range shots to help the Roadrunners take the lead at 29-26.
A poor late sequence featuring turnovers from Caldwell and van Schaik allowed CSUN to take the lead on a De Jesus putback with five seconds left in the half, as part of what became a 10-0 run.
That set back CSUB for the remainder of the second half, as it came agonizingly close to taking the lead again and again. Caldwell stole the ball from Jackson to set up a transition layup to make it 40-38 late in the third quarter, but Hunter missed a corner 3 on the next possession and the Matadors widened their lead once again.
Caldwell was again the primary engine of CSUB's late rally, scoring five straight even as she missed a pair of late free throws. She helped create space for Tougas on the go-ahead drive.
The Roadrunners will play top-seeded UC Irvine Wednesday.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.