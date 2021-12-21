CSUB withstands Dartmouth's three-point barrage, pulls out 61-57 win

Justin McCall knew he had been beaten.
With 20 seconds left and his Cal State Bakersfield team leading by one point against Dartmouth, he had let Aaryn Rai slip behind him along the baseline. Cam Krystkowiak found Rai in the key, poised for an open layup.
"I got caught ball-watching," McCall said, "and so when I looked at where I thought he was, he wasn't there. So I knew it was most likely he was probably at the basket."
In just over one second McCall, "in a panic," took a long, stumbling step towards Rai, leapt into the air, and blocked the shot off the backboard — then got the rebound. McCall, who led the Roadrunners with 16 points in the game, extended the lead to three with a pair of free throws, and CSUB held on for a 61-57 win Tuesday afternoon.
"That's one of those plays, especially at that time of the game, that probably should go down as maybe a turning point in our season," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said.
The game looked on paper like a mismatch on the perimeter. The Roadrunners entered with the second-fewest made 3-pointers per game in the country; Dartmouth was 25th. Indeed, the Big Green attempted 32 threes on the day. They made 11, five of those coming from veteran guard Brendan Barry (who tallied 19 points), including one that gave Dartmouth a late lead.
The teams traded baskets until McCall's block helped CSUB stay ahead for good. Justin Edler-Davis (nine points, seven rebounds) fouled Rai on his game-tying 3-pointer attempt, but Rai missed the first free throw and was called for a violation on his intentionally missed third. Grehlon Easter put the game away with two more from the line at the other end.
The game was tightly contested throughout, with Dartmouth (3-8) looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Early on, CSUB (5-4) was beating the Big Green at its own game, opening with threes from Edler-Davis and Kaleb Higgins. But Dartmouth began its bombardment soon enough, scoring its first nine points on threes, then mixing it up with a pair of drives to take a 13-10 lead.
CSUB tied the game back up twice in the first half, with a tough inside shot by Shawn Stith to make it 16-16, then a contested jumper by Edler-Davis to tie it at 22. But Garrison Wade responded immediately with a three to kickstart a 7-0 run.
Trailing 29-26 right before the half, the Roadrunners endured a tough sequence in which Dalph Panopio missed a three in transition, then Stith fouled Barry hard on the other end, allowing the Big Green to go up 31-26 at halftime.
In the second half, the Big Green limited chances on the interior for Stith and Edler-Davis. Meanwhile, Dartmouth got hotter from long range than ever before. Wade and Barry hit threes; Higgins responded, then Barry came right back with another to extend the lead back to five.
But the Roadrunners stormed back to take the lead two times on a pair of energizing dunks by McCall.
"We made some huge plays down the stretch, with guys that should be making those plays," Barnes said.
CSUB looked set to pull away when David Walker picked up an offensive rebound and went hard to the basket, finishing a putback through contact and making the ensuing free throw to go up 51-46. But the Roadrunners lost several key opportunities to extend their margin, as Walker missed two free throws and Higgins turned it over to set up a three for Barry. Walker redeemed himself on a drive moments later, but Barry responded with an impressive stepback three.
However, Edler-Davis hit a jumper to put CSUB back ahead before McCall's authoritative block broke the pattern and set up the win.
Barnes said that it was important for the Roadrunners to face a team with a different playstyle. The offense may still have work to do, but the defense was up to the challenge Tuesday.
"We can take our defense anywhere," Edler-Davis said. "Sometimes, you go on the road, you don't have the day that you want to have offensively, you can play defense and still win games."
CSUB opens conference play at home Dec. 30 against Cal State Fullerton.