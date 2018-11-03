Cal State Bakersfield volleyball picked up its second win over Chicago State in eight days, beating the Cougars, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, on the road on Saturday. The Roadrunners (13-13, 6-7 Western Athletic) beat Chicago State (8-21, 2-10) in four sets on Oct. 27, too.
Desiree Sukhov tallied a game-high 15 kills and setter Sidney Wicks added 29 assists. Brooke Boiseau, Milica Vukobrat, Emily Hansen and Mattison DeGarmo each had at least 10 kills for the Roadrunners.
CSUB compiled 97 digs in the match, its most in a four-set match since joining Division I.
The Roadrunners’ two wins over Chicago State are their only conference wins since Oct. 8. CSUB had lost five straight WAC matches from Oct. 11 to Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.